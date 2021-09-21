CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends Reveals New Halloween, Prestige Skins

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiot Games revealed a couple of new League of Legends skins this week that make up this year's selection of Halloween cosmetics. They include a number of different skins in the Bewitching theme as well as one Prestige Edition cosmetic for Morgana that offers a new take on the champion's Bewitching skin which has been out for several years now. A release date has not been set yet for these new skins, but they'll spend some time on the PBE first for testing before they're available for everyone to own.

