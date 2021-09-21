The nice guy finally finishes first — or how Ted Lasso saved the Emmys

Apple TV+ and its Ted Lasso team had much to celebrate after Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. The streamer picked up four additional trophies — its first series prize ever for outstanding comedy, along with acting prizes for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham — for a total of 11 Emmys in 2021 across five programs. But all eyes were on the players from AFC Richmond after the Los Angeles telecast as they headed to a private afterparty in the heart of West Hollywood that featured karaoke, the famous biscuits and even a birthday cake for Ted Lasso himself. In lieu of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO