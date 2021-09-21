CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The nice guy finally finishes first — or how Ted Lasso saved the Emmys

By Tiana Lowe
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven before the pandemic, the viewership for award shows, ranging from the Oscars to the MTV Video Music Awards, was already in free fall. In the past five years, the Golden Globes were down 63%, and the Billboard Music Awards show was down 72%. The coronavirus only accelerated the phenomenon, with hostless award shows of tone-deaf celebrities leading to record numbers with literally nothing better to do than watch television deciding to tune out anyway.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

ETOnline.com

Jason Sudeikis Wins First Career Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’

Unlike his beloved titular character on the hit Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis wasn't the underdog at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday. Sudeikis, who also created and executive produces the series, won his first career Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, following co-stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, who won Outstanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively.
CELEBRITIES
Twin Falls Times-News

Who will win the Emmys? 'The Crown' and 'Ted Lasso,' of course

It’s a British kind of thing. At the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards, “The Crown” and “Ted Lasso” will reign in plenty of categories. With nine acting nominations for the former, seven for the latter, they’re likely to be the most talked-about series of the night. And, why not? They each had a great year and great performances.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

How ‘Ted Lasso’ went from a viral NBC Sports promo to everyone’s feel-good favorite to Emmy darling

“Ted Lasso,” the beloved Apple TV Plus series about a plucky American football coach tapped to helm a different kind of football team across the pond, had a championship showing at the Emmy Awards Sunday night. The show’s freshman season won several major awards including best comedy series and best lead comedy actor, which went to star Jason Sudeikis.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

'Ted Lasso' dominates TV critics awards; is Emmy next?

“Ted Lasso,” Apple’s beloved comedy series about a team of British soccer misfits and their perpetually optimistic American football coach dominated the 2021 Television Critics Association (TCA) awards, it was announced on Wednesday. Bolstered by a standout lead performance by Jason Sudeikis and an exceptional ensemble cast, “Ted Lasso” captured...
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

'Ted Lasso' cleans up at 2021 Emmys

While it wasn’t quite a “Schitt’s Creek"-size sweep, the Emmys showered “Ted Lasso” with biscuits on Sunday, including wins for best comedy series, leading man Jason Sudeikis, supporting actress Hannah Waddingham and supporting actor Brett Goldstein. The gentle Apple TV+ hit about a good-hearted Yankee coaching soccer in England earned...
CELEBRITIES
inlander.com

How Ted Lasso can escape the nice-TV trap

Ted Lasso's all-time-great first season ended with a serious problem for the show's future: Ted Lasso won. Yes, the American coach lost the soccer game — or as the Brits still insist on calling it "football" — and were relegated to relegation, but Lasso wasn't really going for athletic victory. He was going for the more total moral victory.
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Ted Lasso wins Best Comedy Series Emmy

'Ted Lasso' was named Best Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (19.09.21). The AppleTV+ series capped off a successful evening by taking home one of the night's biggest awards ahead of a shortlist that also featured 'Black-ish',. 'Cobra Kai', 'Emily in Paris', 'Hacks', 'The Flight Attendant','The Kominsky...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Emmys Latest: Waddingham of 'Ted Lasso' wins first award

The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):5:15 p.m.Hannah Waddingham and “Ted Lasso ” have won the first Emmy of the night. Waddingham won best supporting actress in a comedy series Sunday for the Apple TV+ series, which could be in for a big night. Waddingham screamed with delight when she reached the stage. “Jason, you’ve changed my life with this,” she said to the show’s star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis Waddingham plays the owner of an English soccer team who hires the American title character to run it into the ground on “Ted...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Karaoke, Biscuits and Birthday Cake for Jason Sudeikis: How ‘Ted Lasso’ Team Celebrated Emmy Wins

Apple TV+ and its Ted Lasso team had much to celebrate after Sunday night’s Emmy Awards. The streamer picked up four additional trophies — its first series prize ever for outstanding comedy, along with acting prizes for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham — for a total of 11 Emmys in 2021 across five programs. But all eyes were on the players from AFC Richmond after the Los Angeles telecast as they headed to a private afterparty in the heart of West Hollywood that featured karaoke, the famous biscuits and even a birthday cake for Ted Lasso himself. In lieu of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vanity Fair

Emmys 2021: How Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein Won a Stacked Category

Pick your Diamond Dog—that was the challenge Emmy voters gave themselves when they nominated a striking four men from Ted Lasso in the comedy-supporting-actor category. And pick one they did—the clear standout of the bunch, Brett Goldstein for his irascible, meme-able Roy Kent. Clearly, proving himself as a human male was all it took to cement his victory.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Herald

‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Crown’ among winners at Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES — “The Crown has won the best drama series Emmy Award, while Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” took best comedy series honors. “The Crown” stars Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor won the top drama acting honors Sunday, with Jason Sudeikis, star of the warm-hearted “Ted Lasso,” and Jean Smart of the generation-gap story “Hacks,” winners on the comedy side.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham Scores First Career Emmy, Says Jason Sudeikis “Changed My Life With” Apple TV+ Series

Hannah Waddingham added to Ted Lasso‘s Emmy win streak on Sunday as the actress took home her first honor for the Apple TV+ comedy. Upon receiving the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award from Seth Rogen (who accidnetally mispronounced her name), Waddingham thanked her co-star Jason Sudeikis. “Jason, you changed my life with this and more importantly my baby girl’s,” she said. “I’m honestly so privileged to work with you. I really am,” she said. In Ted Lasso, Waddingham stars alongside Sudeikis’ titular character as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. She seeks to use Ted, and his cheery outlook, to help...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Herald

Emmy pundits favor 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' for honors

Feeling lucky, Mr. Mandalorian? How about you, Duke of Hastings?. The Emmys tend to field an eclectic group of contenders, and increasingly so as new platforms have expanded television's scope and sophistication. Versions of sci-fi and comic book epics have jumped from the big screen to the small, resulting in...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Caps First Emmys With Outstanding Comedy Series Win, Scores Seven Trophies In All

Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, which scored 20 nominations this year in a record showing for a first-year show, capped a strong night Sunday at the Primetime Emmys by winning the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy. 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The victory gave the series created by Jason Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and Bill Laurence seven Emmys overall this year, including a trio of acting nods tonight: Sudeikis for Lead Actor, Hannah Waddingham for Supporting Actress and Brett Goldstein for Supporting Actor. The show’s at the Emmys this year also made Apple TV+ the first streaming service to land a...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Emmys mystery solved: How did ‘Ted Lasso’ win Comedy Series but lose directing and writing to ‘Hacks’

Fret not, Comedy Series champion “Ted Lasso,” your losses in both writing and directing put you in very accomplished company, including three-time series victor “Veep.” Though our exclusive combined odds had the Apple TV+ series winning the directing prize for the Zach Braff-helmed episode “Biscuits” and the writing award for the “Pilot” penned by Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, and Brendan Hunt, “Hacks” ultimately won both Writing and Directing for its pilot episode “There Is No Line” written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky and directed by Aniello. Our readers ranked the episode second in writing and and...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Finished Ted Lasso? This Bollywood sports movie is the inspirational film you need

In the wake of Ted Lasso’s glorious Emmy win, it’s easy to see that the beloved Apple TV Plus show has stirred our collective love for an inspirational, underdog sports story. But for those who have finished the latest season, or simply want more of the heartwarming on-the-pitch action and off-the-pitch drama that made Ted Lasso such a success, they need look no further than Chak De! India.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Emmy Predictions 2021: Just How Dominant Will ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘The Crown’ Be?

Even when Emmy voters are for the most part predictable, they always throw in a couple of surprises. Last year, for instance, “Schitt’s Creek” and “Succession” and “Watchmen” won, as expected, but Zendaya scored a shocking victory in the drama actress category for “Euphoria.” And this year, members of the Television Academy voters already pulled some big surprises at the Creative Arts Emmys, most notably when they named “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” the year’s best television movie and gave Claire Foy the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series award for one flashback scene in “The Crown.”
MOVIES

