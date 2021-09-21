Peruvian national sentenced for threatening Spanish speakers with deportation

A Peruvian national who threatened Spanish-speaking U.S. residents with arrest, deportation, and other legal consequences has been sentenced, the Department of Justice announced.

Henry Adrian Milla Campuzano, 37, and his co-conspirators operated the Latinos en Accion and Accion Latino call centers in Lima, Peru, where they called Spanish-speaking people across the United States from April 2011 to July 2019, telling them they were required to pay for English courses or face legal consequences, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Justice Department. Milla, who was arrested in January 2020 on a U.S. extradition request, was sentenced on Tuesday to 110 months in prison, officials said.

“This case demonstrates that the long arm of justice has no limits when it comes to reaching fraudsters who prey on our nation’s most vulnerable populations,” said acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Juan Antonio Gonzalez. “We will continue to bring American justice to transnational criminals who use fear tactics and intimidation to steal money from immigrants, seniors and others who live in this country.”

THREE PERUVIAN NATIONALS PLEAD GUILTY TO CONSPIRING TO DEFRAUD US SPANISH SPEAKERS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS

Of Milla's co-defendants, Jerson Renteria was sentenced to 100 months in prison , and Fernan Huerta, Omar Cuzcano, and Evelyng Milla were each sentenced to 90 months, the department added.

Two other defendants in the case, Carlos Espinoza Huerta and Josmell Espinoza Huerta, evaded arrest at the time of the others’ apprehension but were eventually located in Peru and extradited to the U.S. on June 25. Their trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The U.S. is contending with a large surge of migrants passing through the nation's southern border, many of whom hail from Spanish-speaking countries. Customs and Border Protection experienced nearly 209,000 encounters along the southern border in the month of August, and families were stopped 86,487 times that month, according to a report by the agency.

Washington Examiner Videos