Jeff Bezos commits $1 billion to conservation as Amazon destroys the world

As is ever the case in starting a new MMO, picking a character name can be tough. Not least because naming things is hard, but also because some words are on the no-no list. In Amazon's MMO New World, that includes most versions of attempting to name your character after Amazon's founder. As Graham found out yesterday, you can't be Jeff Bezos in New World. Well, not exactly, anyway. You can be close to Jeff Bezos, depending on how far you're willing to stretch his name. At least one player—though I suspect there are hundreds more—has successfully bent the rules and landed in Aeternum as a knockoff Jeff.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO