9/21/2021 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted

By Jim Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
 8 days ago
August 31, 2021
Jim Evancho

Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. A “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled and the person is no longer wanted.

Rogelio Prado-Cacho

Last Known City: Leeds

Charges: FTA – Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Betty Story

Last Known City: Jacksonville

Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Joseph Burton

Last Known City: Anniston

Charges: FTA – Distribution Controlled Substance

Jeremy Goss

Last Known City: Alexandria

Charges: FTA – Illegal Possess Prescription Drugs

Jeremiah Atkinson

Last Known City: Anniston

Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence 3rd

Everic Boyd

Last Known City: Anniston

Charges: Writ of Arrest – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Iris Ledbetter

Last Known City: Anniston

Charges: Writ of arrest: Distribution of Controlled Substance

Whitney Thomas

Last Known City: Oxford

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Chiquita Roundtree

Last Known City: Anniston

Charges: Writ of Arrest – Trafficking in Stolen Identities

Logan Bonds

Last Known City: Rome, Ga

Charges: Probation Violation – Robbery 2nd

Jodi Johnston

Last Known City: Delta

Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Mario Galaviz

Last Known City: Anniston

Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence 2nd Strangulation, Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment

Sebastian Ledoux

Last Known City: Piedmont

Charges: FTA – Illegal Possess Prescription Drugs

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.

IN THIS ARTICLE
