9/21/2021 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted

August 31, 2021

Jim Evancho

Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. A “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled and the person is no longer wanted.

Rogelio Prado-Cacho Last Known City: Leeds Charges: FTA – Trafficking in Methamphetamine

Betty Story Last Known City: Jacksonville Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance

Joseph Burton Last Known City: Anniston Charges: FTA – Distribution Controlled Substance

Jeremy Goss Last Known City: Alexandria Charges: FTA – Illegal Possess Prescription Drugs

Jeremiah Atkinson Last Known City: Anniston Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence 3rd

Everic Boyd Last Known City: Anniston Charges: Writ of Arrest – Distribution of Controlled Substance

Iris Ledbetter Last Known City: Anniston Charges: Writ of arrest: Distribution of Controlled Substance

Whitney Thomas Last Known City: Oxford Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Chiquita Roundtree Last Known City: Anniston Charges: Writ of Arrest – Trafficking in Stolen Identities

Logan Bonds Last Known City: Rome, Ga Charges: Probation Violation – Robbery 2nd

Jodi Johnston Last Known City: Delta Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance

Mario Galaviz Last Known City: Anniston Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence 2nd Strangulation, Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment

Sebastian Ledoux Last Known City: Piedmont Charges: FTA – Illegal Possess Prescription Drugs

If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.