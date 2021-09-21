9/21/2021 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Most Wanted
August 31, 2021
Jim Evancho
Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. A “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and has been placed on probation by the courts.
The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to not take any actions on their own but to contact the Sheriff’s Office or local Police Department for them to investigate further. There are times when a warrant may be recalled and the person is no longer wanted.
Rogelio Prado-Cacho
Last Known City: Leeds
Charges: FTA – Trafficking in Methamphetamine
Betty Story
Last Known City: Jacksonville
Charges: Probation Violation – Possess Controlled Substance
Joseph Burton
Last Known City: Anniston
Charges: FTA – Distribution Controlled Substance
Jeremy Goss
Last Known City: Alexandria
Charges: FTA – Illegal Possess Prescription Drugs
Jeremiah Atkinson
Last Known City: Anniston
Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence 3rd
Everic Boyd
Last Known City: Anniston
Charges: Writ of Arrest – Distribution of Controlled Substance
Iris Ledbetter
Last Known City: Anniston
Charges: Writ of arrest: Distribution of Controlled Substance
Whitney Thomas
Last Known City: Oxford
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance
Chiquita Roundtree
Last Known City: Anniston
Charges: Writ of Arrest – Trafficking in Stolen Identities
Logan Bonds
Last Known City: Rome, Ga
Charges: Probation Violation – Robbery 2nd
Jodi Johnston
Last Known City: Delta
Charges: FTA – Possess Controlled Substance
Mario Galaviz
Last Known City: Anniston
Charges: FTA – Domestic Violence 2nd Strangulation, Domestic Violence 3rd Harassment
Sebastian Ledoux
Last Known City: Piedmont
Charges: FTA – Illegal Possess Prescription Drugs
If you have any information please contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 241-8040 , or contact your local police department.
