Robert Morris University receives $1 million donation on annual Day of Giving

By Jordyn Hronec
 8 days ago
On Tuesday, Robert Morris University (RMU) celebrated its 100th anniversary since its founding on Sept. 21, 1921. As a part of this celebration — and because of a $1 million donation by Alba Tull and First Light Capital Group — the university is launching the RMU Century Initiatives and Innovation fund. The fund will be used to launch and reboot programs at the university as it looks towards its second century. These programs will include:

PA Bankers Association honors two First Commonwealth execs

Two executives at one of Pittsburgh’s largest banks were honored by the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s Women in Banking Recognition of Excellence Program. Jane Grebenc, president of First Commonwealth Bank, won the Patricia A. Husic Woman of Influence Award.  Vicki Fox, senior vice president and diversity and inclusion officer at First Commonwealth, received the Champion for Women Award for financial institution members.
Finalists picked for R.K. Mellon Foundation's $1M social impact pitch competition

Pittsburgh’s largest foundation has narrowed 108 applications to 27 for its initial $1 million social impact investment pitch competition for for-profit businesses. The Richard King Mellon Foundation didn’t release the names of those moving to the next round as it has not yet completed due diligence on the proposals. The finalists are to submit forms by Oct. 1 that include additional information. They'll also upload an updated five minute pitch video.
