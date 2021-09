Apple today updated iMovie and Clips with support for several new features that are set to be introduced alongside the iPhone 13 models. iMovie now supports Cinematic Mode and can be used to add, adjust, and delete focus points and modify the depth of field effect in Cinematic Mode video. Cinematic Mode is a feature that's available on all of the ‌iPhone 13‌ models, but footage can be edited on the iPhone XS or later, iPad mini 5 or later iPad Air 3 or later, and all iPad Pro models.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO