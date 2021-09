The move to Michigan State has been a career booster for Kenneth Walker III, who leads the nation in rushing through his first three games with the Spartans. Walker has had his two highest rushing totals as a collegian since transferring from Wake Forest in January. He's averaging 164.3 yards per game after running for 172 yards on 27 carries in the Spartans’ 38-17 win at Miami on Saturday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO