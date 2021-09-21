Guthrie Center Man In Single Vehicle Crash Sunday
The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle crash Sunday. The incident was reported at 8:30pm. Seventy-five-year-old Lynn Sparks of Guthrie Center lost control of his 2003 Ford Taurus on a gravel road, as it was unclear where the accident occurred. The Ford Taurus ended up in a ditch close to 180th Trail in Guthrie Center. Sparks was taken by Panora EMS to the Guthrie County Hospital with injuries. There was $6,000 damage to the vehicle.
