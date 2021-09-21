CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

By LISA SCHENCKER
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday. The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens made a minority investment in Shields in 2019.

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
pharmacytimes.com

The Value of a Hub in a Limited Distribution Specialty Pharmacy Network

Although specialty pharmacies may be able to offer some of the services that a hub provider does, a hub can standardize patient and provider support across the network. “Why would a manufacturer select a hub as part of their network?”. I find myself answering these questions often. For a non-industry...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
thetampabay100.com

Tampa General Hospital announces $550M investment plan

Tampa General Hospital is set to invest $550 million for its largest master facility plan in TGH history. Projects include adding four floors to the Bayshore Pavilion, an expansion of its burn center and a freestanding emergency department. “Our vision at Tampa General is to become the safest and most...
TAMPA, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.) a clinical pharmacy manager. Amita Health (Chicago) a...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialty Pharmacies#Specialty Pharmacy#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Shields Health Solutions#Cvs Health#Amazon
petbusiness

Mars Petcare Announces Additional $117 Million Investment in Arkansas Manufacturing Facility

Mars Petcare plans to invest $117 million in its Fort Smith, Ark., manufacturing facility, just months after the $145 million investment announced earlier this year. This latest investment will further expand the facility's manufacturing operations with the addition of two production lines, support construction of a new warehouse, allow for updates to existing equipment and create more than 140 new full-time Associate positions – on top of the more than 120 jobs announced in January.
ARKANSAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Walgreens makes majority investment in Shields Health Solutions

Walgreens will make a $970 million majority investment in Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy services provider for hospitals and health systems, the company said Sept. 21. The investment will give Walgreens about 71 percent ownership of Shields with the option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Walgreens vs. Rite Aid: Which Pharmacy Stock is a Better Buy?

Rising demand for medicines and COVID-19 tests with the continued spread of the Delta variant we think should benefit pharmacy stocks Walgreens Boots (WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in Deerfield, Ill., and Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) in Camp Hill, Pa., are popular drug stores in the United States. WBA is a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company that operates through three segments—Retail Pharmacy USA; Retail Pharmacy International; and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. As of August 31, 2020, WBA operated 9,021 retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands and six specialty pharmacies. RAD operates a retail drugstore chain, selling prescription drugs, nonprescription medications, health and beauty aids, household items, pet care, and other every day and convenience products. It also offers drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program and insurance offerings. As of April 28, 2021, the company operated approximately 2,500 retail pharmacy locations in 17 states.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walgreens
beckershospitalreview.com

Delivery service Gopuff launches pharmacy service

Gopuff, a delivery startup for food and everyday items, has launched a pharmacy service pilot in its home base of Philadelphia, Insider reported Sept. 20. Pharmacy customers can get a prescription through Gopuff's website, which offers users clinician visits powered by virtual care startup Wheel. Users can receive prescriptions including birth control, acne drugs and erectile dysfunction medications.
ECONOMY
chaindrugreview.com

Walgreens announces bonuses and rewards for team members

DEERFIELD, Ill. — Walgreens continues to introduce new programs to support and recognize the extraordinary work of team members by announcing new bonuses and rewards for pharmacy teams:. Pharmacist Bonus: A one-time bonus of $1,250.00 to full-time pharmacists and a $1,000.00 payment to part-time pharmacists will be paid in September...
BUSINESS
myrgv.com

Walgreens pharmacists, pharmacy techs to receive bonuses

Walgreens has announced it will be giving out bonuses to pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to reward them for the work they have been doing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Full-time pharmacists will receive a $1,250 one-time bonus while part-time pharmacists will receive a $1,000 one-time bonus, Walgreens stated in a...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Northwell Health and Walgreens Announce Strategic Agreement

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. & DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Northwell Health and Walgreens announced today they have signed a five-year strategic affiliation aimed at improving the health of populations and advancing health equity throughout New York State. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005209/en/. Northwell...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

'Everything from A to Z': Azina's Keith Cook discusses comprehensive specialty and ambulatory pharmacy strategy

The healthcare landscape in the United States is complicated for patients and providers alike. Patients are dealing with multiple providers, labs, pharmacies and insurance plans. Meanwhile, hospitals and health systems are struggling to manage the end-to-end patient journey, while competing directly with payors that have merged with pharmacy benefit managers.
HEALTH SERVICES
Coeur d'Alene Press

Northwest Specialty Hospital offering sleep apnea procedure

POST FALLS — A treatment for sleep apnea called Inspire is now available at Northwest Specialty Hospital. The FDA-approved obstructive sleep apnea treatment "works inside your body to treat the root cause of sleep apnea with just the click of a button," according to a press release. “The Inspire device...
POST FALLS, ID
Lodging

First Hospitality Announces Joint Venture With The Georgetown Company

CHICAGO & NEW YORK—Hotel management and development company First Hospitality and The Georgetown Company, a developer and owner of commercial, retail, and mixed-use properties nationwide, announced a new platform targeting $1 billion of investment in upscale and luxury hospitality properties nationwide. “We know that hospitality assets will inevitably see a...
ECONOMY
whidbeynewstimes.com

Hospital district opens new pharmacy in Coupeville

As of Tuesday, Coupeville residents no longer need to block out a whole afternoon to pick up their prescriptions. The WhidbeyHealth Community Pharmacy officially opened after a brief ceremony on the morning of Sept. 21. “It has been a long project, and one that I think is well worth it...
COUPEVILLE, WA
njstatelib.org

Accessible Pharmacy Services for the Blind

Welcome! Accessible Pharmacy Services for the Blind is a comprehensive, home delivery pharmacy service specializing in the needs of the blind and low vision community. We were founded by blind and sighted experts in the areas of accessibility and medicine and we are the only provider of its kind. What...
CUSTOMER SERVICE
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Cherokee Nation reaches $75M settlement with drug companies

The Cherokee Nation and three opioid distributors reached a $75 million settlement to resolve opioid-related claims against the companies, the tribe and the companies announced Tuesday.The Tahlequah Oklahoma-based tribe announced the settlement, the largest in Cherokee Nation history, with McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation. The settlement will be paid out over six and a half years.“Today’s settlement will make an important contribution to addressing the opioid crisis in the Cherokee Nation Reservation; a crisis that has disproportionately and negatively affected many of our citizens," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a statement....
BUSINESS
FiercePharma

Genentech study reveals health equity perception gap between patients and doctors

Black, Latino and other marginalized groups continue to think the healthcare system is stacked against them—and the COVID-19 pandemic made unfair treatment worse. Although healthcare providers agree with the need for change, there’s a gulf between how they believe they treat marginalized patients and what patients say they actually experience, Roche's Genentech's second annual health equity study found.
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy