STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - They say they’ve gone from heroes to zeroes. Health care workers who do not want to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have already begun to lose their jobs. Teachers and other staff in the public schools face a Friday deadline after the U.S. Court of Appeals Second District lifted a stay on the city being able to implement a similar vaccine mandate in the public schools.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO