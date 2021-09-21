CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Samples Group Right Said Fred and They Love It

By Autumn Hawkins
hot969boston.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight Said Fred, the duo behind the 1991’s hit “I’m Too Sexy” says they too are bumping Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” which samples their song. Right Said Fred is a London-based band formed by brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass and they are very aware of the Certified Lover Boy’s sample per TMZ. The brothers are credited as co-writers on the track along with Future and Young Thug who have verses on the track.

hot969boston.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Travie McCoy Reveals Lil Wayne's Stylist Snooped Through His Clothes For Inspo During His Rock Era

Lil Wayne's had different eras throughout his career but no one, at the time, really suspected the Rebirth era. More people have grown fond of Wayne's attempt at rock music over the years that have since passed, although his genre shift also came with a stylistic one. The jeans became tighter, a fedora was frequently on his head, and overall, he began embracing the skater style that he's now known for.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Richard Fairbrass
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Banned From Instagram Again After Asking Drake For Help

It's a big week for Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana rap icon just released his new biopic, promoting it all over social media. Because of his situation on Instagram though, where he keeps getting banned for violating the app's guidelines, it's been difficult for the film to gain traction on the platform. And now, after asking Drake to help get the word out about his movie, Boosie has to create yet another Instagram profile because his old one, which was already an alternate account, has been suspended.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Happy 39th Birthday To “Hot Boy” Number One Lil Wayne!

Today, we celebrate the 39th born day of Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. also known as Lil Wayne. The premiere CMB artist has broke barriers as a rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and father. His career began in 1995, at the age of 12, when he was discovered by Birdman and...
HIP HOP
GlobalGrind

It’s Monday Right? Sexy Photos Of ‘BMF’ Star Da’Vinchi

50 Cent‘s highly anticipated series, BMF, premiered this weekend and captivated viewers right from the beginning. The Starz show follows Black Mafia Family, the drug trafficking and money laundering organization founded by Big Meech and Southwest T back in 1989 Detroit. Following the two brothers as they establish their business while juggling family, drug wars, and the limelight that comes with getting money, it’s an intimate and intricate tale from the start. Not to mention, Big Meech’s real-life son, Demetrius Flenory Jr., plays him in the series. Opposite Flenory Jr. is rising star Da’Vinchi, who plays Southwest T.
TV SHOWS
Rolling Stone

How TM88 Made the Beat for Drake’s Cross-Generational Anthem ‘Way 2 Sexy’

It’s a shame that the voting for Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time had already concluded by the time Drake released his new album Certified Lover Boy. While the record is far from perfect, it does have a song that, in my mind, deserves to be very high on the list. The much-discussed “Way 2 Sexy,” which arrived with its own absurd and therefore perfect music video, is one of those tunes that you simply have to let happen to you. The track asks for nothing from its listeners except vibes. Try as you might, it is impossible...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Clb#Canadian#Tiktok
myv949.com

Drake’s ‘Way Too Sexy’ Lands Number One As ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Breaks All-Time Billboard Record For Having Nine Songs In The Top Ten

While #Drake’s taking cozy pics and living his best life, #CertifiedLoverBoy is bulldozing the charts. According to @billboardcharts, #WayTooSexy just charted at number one, while #CLB simultaneously surpassing #MichaelJackson, #JanetJackson, #EltonJohn, #Madonna, and #Rihanna with nine singles from one album landing in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot 100. That’s...
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Teddy Beats transforms Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ into house-infused club hit

Fresh off Drake‘s recently released Certified Lover Boy, “Way 2 Sexy” is the pretty boy anthem perfectly suited for the pregame to a night out. Boasting featured artists Future and Young Thug, the tune has quickly become a fan favorite, and as DJs around the world scramble to figure out effective ways to mix “Way 2 Sexy” into their sets, multi-genre producer Teddy Beats has unleashed a groove-friendly house rework that is certain to pack the dance floor.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

TM88 Reveals He Gave "Way 2 Sexy" Beat To Future First

Drake, Future and Young Thug's Billboard #1 record took the internet by storm following the release of Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy and hasn't taken its foot of the gas since. Between the "I'm Too Sexy" sample, insane visuals featuring Drake in so many hilarious scenarios and 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and countless IG videos of "Way 2 Sexy" going off in the club, the record is as hot as ever and recently, producer TM88 had to explain how the whole thing came together.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Middletown Press

Drake Holds At Number One on the RS 100 With 'Way 2 Sexy'

Drake easily held the Number One position this week on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart with “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, as the track collected 35 million streams. An impressive seven out of the Top Ten were tracks from Certified Lover Boy. “Knife Talk” rose from the previous week to Number Two, while “Girls Want Girls” fell to Number Four. In total, Drake logged 22 tracks this week, with every song from Certified Lover Boy remaining.
MUSIC
okcheartandsoul.com

J. Cole samples Drake for new track, “Heaven’s EP”

J. Cole shows his admiration of Drake, and his love of basketball, on his new track. The Dreamville Records CEO samples Drizzy’s “Pipe Down” from the Certified Lover Boy album, and gives praise to the Champagne Papi, on his new single, “Heaven’s EP.”. Both rappers take pride in their hoop...
MUSIC
Complex

Drake’s Timestamp Songs, Ranked

Drake’s career is defined by numbers—the number of records he’s broken, the number of plaques he has, and the countless other accolades he’s stacked up during his decade-long run. Fitting neatly into his ethos of numerology are the songs he labels with a specific time and location. Drake’s timestamp songs...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Don Toliver Teases New Song ‘Xscape’ in Mysterious Trailer for New Album ‘Life of a Don’

Don Toliver will release his second album, Life of a Don, on October 8th. To accompany the announcement, the Houston rapper/singer shared a moody trailer for the LP featuring a snippet of a new song, “Xscape.” In the clip, directed by Nabil Elderkin, an old man and a young woman dance on a stage, and when the curtain behind them rises, it reveals Toliver slumped in an armchair watching footage of a man (ostensibly Toliver himself) running down a dark alley.  Don Toliver didn’t share any other info about Life of a Don, including a tracklist. The record — which follows his...
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

Beyoncé ‘Cried Tears of Joy’ For Fans Wishing Happy Birthday

Beyoncé, who turned 40 on September 4th, was celebrated by fans and friends alike all over the world on her milestone day, with many posting their birthday wishes to Queen Bey’s social media pages. Bey returned the love by reflecting on turning 40 and all the blessings she has in...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

‘After healing comes dancing’: Tems, the Nigerian singer loved by Drake and Adele

Essence, a melancholy yet feelgood anthem released last October by Wizkid, has belatedly emerged as one of the songs of 2021, gradually dominating global streaming charts – further aided by Justin Bieber’s patronage on a remix. But the track’s success is owed to a less familiar voice: the disarmingly immersive, coursing melodies of the chorus vocalist, the Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer Tems, AKA 26-year-old Temilade Openiyi.
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

Migos, Doja Cat, Meek Mill, and More Perform at Global Citizen Concert

The Global Citizen Concert took off over the weekend as it continued to push its “mission to leverage advocacy to defeat poverty and defend the planet” per Global Citizens since the concert’s beginning in 2012. Some of the artists that lent their talent to the cause were the Atlanta hip-hop...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy