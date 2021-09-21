Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Samples Group Right Said Fred and They Love It

It’s a shame that the voting for Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time had already concluded by the time Drake released his new album Certified Lover Boy. While the record is far from perfect, it does have a song that, in my mind, deserves to be very high on the list. The much-discussed “Way 2 Sexy,” which arrived with its own absurd and therefore perfect music video, is one of those tunes that you simply have to let happen to you. The track asks for nothing from its listeners except vibes. Try as you might, it is impossible...

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO