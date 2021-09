This weekend is the last chance to see Michigan’s black rhino calf Jaali in action at Potter Park Zoo before he leaves for his new home in California. Jaali was born at the Lansing zoo on Dec. 25, 2019, to parents Doppsee and Phineas. After nearly two years, his time in Michigan is coming to a close. Jaali was the first black rhino born at Potter Park in its century-long history and zoo officials couldn’t let him leave without a celebration.

