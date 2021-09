The years of using third-party extensions and browser themes to darken your internet activity are over — Google is finally rolling out a new dark mode to Search. Dark mode has become a common option in popular apps and browsers (even Google Search on mobile) but those search results have always popped up in the brightest white. Now, you can enable a Google-specific dark mode in any browser, giving your search results a dim, smokey appearance that’s a little less taxing on your eyes. The feature is still rolling out, so you may not have access to it quite yet. Here’s how to check and how to enable Google’s new dark mode if you can.

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO