ST. LOUIS – Open since 1962, Four Seasons Country Club is a tranquil escape in the heart of the western suburbs of the St. Louis metro area. Featuring rolling hills and mature tree-lined fairways golfers soon learn that this hidden gem is a shot-makers paradise. Be prepared to use every club in your bag as precision golf is more valuable than a mammoth drive. Nestled at the corner of Olive and Woods Mill (Hwy 141) this well-kept secret is within a twenty-minute drive for most of the metro population. Don’t take this par 35 layout for granted. It is a challenging golf course that demands accuracy.