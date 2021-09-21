CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lunch with Steve’s Hot Dogs

By Staff Writer
FOX2now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Steve’s Hot Dogs started as a hot dog cart in 2008. Steve Ewing, frontman for the band The Urge, was inspired to create a place that served creative, fun food that could be enjoyed before and after live music shows in St. Louis. Soon, St. Louis began to realize that Steve’s culinary creativity was something worth coming out for all on its own, and the accolades soon followed. Now, Steve is getting ready to open a new location on South Grand, and this one will have a new bar, event space. His goal is to enhance the spirit of South Grand.

