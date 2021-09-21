CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More evidence to further confirm Pixel 6 October launch date

By Robby Payne
chromeunboxed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Droid Life, Reddit, and Front Page Tech, there is what now feels like a mountain of evidence pointing to a specific date for the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We’ve already talked about the initial leak from Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech and while I’ve been inclined to think this info was likely already correct, more evidence has shown up here and there to simply corroborate the October 19th date that we expect Google to officially unveil the new Pixel phones.

