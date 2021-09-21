Manchester schools switches to virtual meetings after parents refuse to wear masks

MANCHESTER, MI - Superintendent Brad Bezeau knew Monday’s Manchester School Board meeting couldn’t go on, unless a portion of the audience in attendance put on masks. Around 18 to 20 of the 50 to 60 people at the Sept. 20 meeting weren’t wearing masks, Bezeau estimated, as he appealed to those without masks to put one on or take one the district was providing, in order for the board to conduct its business.