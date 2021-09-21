Report: Ben Simmons 'intends to never play another game' for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons does not plan to report to Philadelphia 76ers training camp next week and is prepared to face potential fines and suspensions to force a trade.

Simmons "intends to never play another game for the franchise," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He has cut off all communication with the team since an August meeting in L.A. in which he informed management of his decision to hold out.

Simmons' relationship with the Sixers appears to be completely fractured. The franchise has tried to trade him in the past and isn't pleased with his lack of offensive development.

Trade rumors surrounding Simmons popped up after Philadelphia was eliminated from the postseason. The three-time All-Star guard had an awful playoff run and even took some blame for the Sixers' second-round playoff exit, saying, "There's a lot of things that I need to work on."

The Sixers reportedly want an "All-Star-caliber player" and first-round picks in exchange for Simmons. However, it seems like they don't have much leverage in the situation, with Simmons trying to force his way out and teams unwilling to offer the package Philadelphia seeks.

The 25-year-old is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign after signing a five-year extension worth $177.2 million in July 2019. It's unclear which teams might be interested in acquiring him following a subpar 2020-21 season.