CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons 'intends to never play another game' for 76ers

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rxF2_0c3Rfo3Z00
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons does not plan to report to Philadelphia 76ers training camp next week and is prepared to face potential fines and suspensions to force a trade.

Simmons "intends to never play another game for the franchise," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. He has cut off all communication with the team since an August meeting in L.A. in which he informed management of his decision to hold out.

Simmons' relationship with the Sixers appears to be completely fractured. The franchise has tried to trade him in the past and isn't pleased with his lack of offensive development.

Trade rumors surrounding Simmons popped up after Philadelphia was eliminated from the postseason. The three-time All-Star guard had an awful playoff run and even took some blame for the Sixers' second-round playoff exit, saying, "There's a lot of things that I need to work on."

The Sixers reportedly want an "All-Star-caliber player" and first-round picks in exchange for Simmons. However, it seems like they don't have much leverage in the situation, with Simmons trying to force his way out and teams unwilling to offer the package Philadelphia seeks.

The 25-year-old is under contract through the 2024-25 campaign after signing a five-year extension worth $177.2 million in July 2019. It's unclear which teams might be interested in acquiring him following a subpar 2020-21 season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a rough few months. After a total offensive implosion during the Philadelphia 76ers series loss to the Atlanta Hawks, he has reportedly requested a trade, though so far the Sixers have not found a match. Philly would likely consider a number of deals for Simmons, but...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons

It’s hard to be Ben Simmons right now. He’s found himself in the headlines once again after publicly stating that he wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers. While he has every right to voice his displeasure, exiting the team on the heels of an atrocious performance in the NBA Playoffs won’t make fans very happy. […] The post VIDEO: Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire gives the business to Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Simmons wanted Doc Rivers to apologize

The tension between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers appeared to reach a point of no return immediately after the team was eliminated from the playoffs. Doc Rivers contributed to that, and it sounds like Simmons may have expected the coach to face internal consequences. After the Sixers lost Game...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Ben Simmons
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Thinks Philadelphia 76ers Should Make Move For John Wall: “I Think John Wall In Philly With Joel Embiid Is Better Than Ben Simmons In Philly With Joel Embiid”

John Wall’s time in Houston could be coming to an end. Last week, reports emerged that Wall and the Rockets had agreed to trade the former All-Star. Wall had a bounce-back season last year, after spending almost 2 seasons out with a major injury. Wall is an NBA veteran, entering...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sixers#Wojespn
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has A Preferred Trade Destination

Ben Simmons’ days as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers appear limited. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported on Tuesday that Simmons has had enough of the Sixers and that he’d like to be traded. He’s reportedly even willing to holdout until Philly ships him elsewhere. “Ben Simmons tells...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers’ Bold Ben Simmons Trade Strategy is Actually Genius

The start of training camp is just around the corner, and there is still no telling when or how the Ben Simmons saga will end. Despite formally requesting a trade and threatening to holdout, the former number one pick remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey has actively...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley, Shaq get brutally honest on Sixers’ Ben Simmons amid trade drama

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to explore trades for Ben Simmons, with the player himself even saying he will refuse to show up to training camp if he’s not moved. The Sixers want a superstar in return though, which does seem unlikely at this point. Nevertheless, the entire Simmons saga has brought a savage take from NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Yikes:
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers Could Acquire Simmons For 6 Players

It's not a secret that Ben Simmons will likely be moved before the start of the 2021/22 NBA season. The 3-time All-Star has yet to show up for training camp, and things are not right in Philadelphia. It seems like the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons will not be the key to delivering a championship to the City of Brotherly Love.
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Shows Off his Shooting in New Workout Video

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to return to training camp in a few weeks. In the meantime, members of the Sixers are preparing for the upcoming season by doing their own thing and working with personal trainers somewhere other than Camden. Sixers guard Ben Simmons packed up and left for...
NBA
Yardbarker

Report: Sixers willing to play out season with Ben Simmons on roster

Ben Simmons started a tense staring contest this offseason, but the Philadelphia 76ers are refusing to blink. Beat reporter Tom Moore revealed on Wednesday that the Sixers are expecting the situation with Simmons to get better and for the three-time All-Star to play in the 2021-22 season. Moore adds that the team plans to fine Simmons if he does not attend training camp, preseason and so on, but the 76ers expect him to show up eventually. The Sixers allegedly cannot get any of the five to 10 NBA guys they like right now in a trade for Simmons. The team does not want to trade for draft picks or to make a deal that will set them back in the standings.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy