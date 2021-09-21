Public events still happening in Alexandria, and transmission rate has been high for more than a month

Question: Is the number of home sale contracts in Alexandria City closer to normal levels this year than in 2020?. Answer: In August we wrote about our mid-year Market Report, which takes a look at closed sales in Alexandria City for the first half of 2021 compared to the same months of 2020. As expected, there were substantial improvements this year compared to the peak months of shutdowns and isolation due to COVID. But 2020 was definitely not a normal year as far as traditional spring and summer markets are concerned, so this week we decided to go a little further back and compare contract activity for this year with both 2020 and 2019, which was a more “normal” year for Alexandria real estate.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO