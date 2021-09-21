CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public events still happening in Alexandria, and transmission rate has been high for more than a month

By James Cullum
alxnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than a month, Alexandria has experienced high COVID-19 transmission levels, but that isn’t stopping public events from happening. Last week, the City Council unanimously voted to extend the state of emergency until January 31, 2022. Just days later, there was a large gathering for the unveiling of Friday night lights at Alexandria City High School, followed the next day by an art festival in Carlyle and Irish festival at Waterfront Park in Old Town. Residents are encouraged to wear face masks at the events, although it is not required.

alxnow.com

Alexandria starts distributing COVID-19 booster shots

The Alexandria Health Department, over the weekend, started distributing Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots. While the boosters for the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are yet to be approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the city is also recommending that residents also get a flu shot at the same time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
frederickcountymd.gov

Virus Transmission Rate High in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. – Cases of COVID-19 remain high in Frederick County, leading to 11 deaths in the past month and stressing local healthcare systems. Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner called on residents to stay diligent by getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and wearing masks in indoor public places upon CDC Guidelines.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Ask McEnearney: Is the number of contracts in Alexandria City closer to normal levels this year than in 2020?

Question: Is the number of home sale contracts in Alexandria City closer to normal levels this year than in 2020?. Answer: In August we wrote about our mid-year Market Report, which takes a look at closed sales in Alexandria City for the first half of 2021 compared to the same months of 2020. As expected, there were substantial improvements this year compared to the peak months of shutdowns and isolation due to COVID. But 2020 was definitely not a normal year as far as traditional spring and summer markets are concerned, so this week we decided to go a little further back and compare contract activity for this year with both 2020 and 2019, which was a more “normal” year for Alexandria real estate.
REAL ESTATE
alxnow.com

City Manager lays out plan to push back on evictions in Alexandria

After the end of the eviction moratorium, Alexandria’s City Council is looking to step up protection for locals facing eviction. According to a docket item for tomorrow’s (Tuesday) City Council meeting, city staff are recommending that the city fund new services and positions aimed to support Alexandria households going through the eviction process.
HOMELESS
State
Virginia State
alxnow.com

City looks to state funding for Holmes Run Trail improvement and West End Transitway

The City of Alexandria is sending a funding request to the state that could help create a better Holmes Run Trail Bridge and push the West End Transitway into its next phase. At an upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Council is scheduled to review (item 14) a submission to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) for regional transportation funding in FY 2026 to FY 2027. The request is for funding from the NVTA’s 70% Program, which aims to reduce congestion and increase quality of life with projects of regional significance.
TRAFFIC
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

What a busy week in Alexandria. Our top story this week was on a juvenile who was shot outside the McDonald’s at the Bradlee Shopping Center on Tuesday, Sept. 21. There have also been a number of concerning incidents at Alexandria City Public Schools, including a juvenile who was arrested for trespassing and assault and battery at Alexandria City High School.
POLITICS
KDVR.com

‘High transmission’ rates lead Pitkin County to new COVID mask mandate

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — In light of the recent delta variant spread, Pitkin County has issued an indoor mask mandate for residents throughout the county. The mandate went into effect Thursday Sept. 16, at 12:01 a.m., requiring all Pitkin County residents two-years-old and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Alexandria appoints flood mitigation manager — “Effective Oct. 11, Daniel Medina will serve as the Flood Action Alexandria program manager. The new position will include coordination across city departments on the flood mitigation program and manage the city’s stormwater capital project lineup.” [Patch]. McAuliffe, Youngkin unload in feisty final Virginia...
POLITICS
#Alexandria#High School#City High#The City Council#Irish#Vdh#Virginians
alxnow.com

City looks to permanently ‘pedestrianize’ a block of King Street

The 100 block of King Street has been closed to cars for over a year, and now the city is looking to make the change permanent. At an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Planning Commission is docketed to review a proposal by city staff to permanently turn the 100 block of King Street between Lee Street and Union Street into a pedestrian zone.
TRAFFIC
Louisiana Illuminator

Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money

Restoration to schools in South Louisiana damaged after Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Ida struck has been halted due to slow disaster relief payouts from FEMA and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.  Louisiana Senate Education Committee Chair Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, told state emergency officials that it’s “unacceptable, unreasonable and unconscionable” that […] The post Southwest Louisiana schools’ hurricane restoration projects halted due to lack of money appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Vaccine mandates don’t appear to be driving the current nursing shortage in Virginia

Last week, the Virginia Nurses Association held a virtual news conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike in the summer, the tone wasn’t optimistic. This time, nurses across the state had gathered to share the growing toll of providing intensive care amid worsening staffing shortages. “Our nurses are mentally depleted, exhausted and traumatized,” said association […] The post Vaccine mandates don’t appear to be driving the current nursing shortage in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

DASH and city leaders celebrate launch of bus system overhaul

If you ever feel bad about getting on the bus in Alexandria and realizing too late you’re on the wrong one, don’t fret. Apparently some of the people who run the city’s bus system do the same thing. The new DASH bus network launched on Sept. 5, but city leaders...
TRAFFIC
rrobserver.com

City OK’s new Whataburger

Whataburger is coming to Unser Boulevard, according to site plans Rio Rancho Governing Body members approved Thursday night. The vote was unanimous during their 20-minute meeting at City Hall. “As much as I love Whataburger, my only objection to this is it’s going to be really close to my house...
RIO RANCHO, NM
alxnow.com

Just Listed in Alexandria

Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates Realtors®. Welcome back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Electric scooter docks could replace some on-street parking in Alexandria

The city is looking to make its scooter pilot program permanent, but hopefully with some changes that make them less intrusive for local pedestrians and residents. Victoria Caudullo, shared mobility planner for the City of Alexandria, spoke to the Waterfront Commission this week to discuss some of the ambitions and limitations of the scooter program moving forward.
POLITICS

