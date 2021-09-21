Public events still happening in Alexandria, and transmission rate has been high for more than a month
For more than a month, Alexandria has experienced high COVID-19 transmission levels, but that isn’t stopping public events from happening. Last week, the City Council unanimously voted to extend the state of emergency until January 31, 2022. Just days later, there was a large gathering for the unveiling of Friday night lights at Alexandria City High School, followed the next day by an art festival in Carlyle and Irish festival at Waterfront Park in Old Town. Residents are encouraged to wear face masks at the events, although it is not required.www.alxnow.com
