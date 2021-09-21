CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision confirms SEC probe into discrimination allegation

By TALI ARBEL
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard, one of the world’s most high-profile video game companies, confirmed a regulatory probe and said it is working to address complaints of workplace discrimination. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...

videogameschronicle.com

Activision offers $18 million to settle another new harassment and discrimination lawsuit

Activision has responded to another lawsuit alleging harassment and discrimination by immediately offering to settle it for $18 million. The US government’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that “there have been instances where defendants Activision Blizzard Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, Activision Publishing Inc, King.com Inc and their subsidiaries have subjected a class of individuals to sexual harassment, to pregnancy discrimination and/or to related retaliation”.
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Reaches Agreement Over Discrimination Lawsuit

Today, Activision Blizzard released a statement, saying it has reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). In it, Blizzard pledged to strengthen its anti-discrimination policies, as well as create a fund for all victims of abusive practices. Activision Blizzard has reached a settlement over the lawsuit...
BUSINESS
mxdwn.com

Activision Blizzard Pays $18 Million Settlement for Gender Discrimination

Activision Blizzard has settled a deal with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over their ongoing gender discrimination case. This is only a single part of a larger deal which Activision has agreed to in order to avoid “expense, distraction, and possible litigation,” as written in a statement from Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Activision Harassment Probe From SEC Ups Risk to Top Executives

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation of Activision Blizzard Inc. is certain to multiply the legal challenges for the video-game giant, in particular its senior executives, over claims of sexual harassment and discrimination, and how they handled those allegations, according to experts. The company is already facing multiple regulatory probes,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Workplace Discrimination#Activision Blizzard
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Targeted by SEC; Kotick to Testify

More and more problems for Activision Blizzard. The company is being examined by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the company's chief legal officer has left the company. Activision Blizzard has been plagued by nothing but problems lately. The company has recently been hit with another lawsuit and has...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Activision Blizzard confirms SEC investigation, loses chief legal officer

Now, Activision Blizzard confirms that it is the subject of a federal investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has been ramping up enforcement efforts against tech companies in recent months. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the SEC has subpoenaed Activision Blizzard and a number of the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Activision Blizzard cooperating with SEC investigation into workplace complaints

Shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. said Tuesday that it was continuing to work with regulators to address and resolve workplace complaints as it cooperates with a Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into disclosures on employment matters. The videogame maker, known for its "Call of Duty," Candy Crush" and "World of Warcraft" game franchises, said it has made a number of workplace changes, including "exiting" a number of employees and expanding compliance resources. "While we continue to work in good faith with regulators to address and resolve past workplace issues, we also continue to move ahead with our own initiatives to ensure that we are the very best place to work," said Chief Executive Bobby Kotick. "We remain committed to addressing all workplace issues in a forthright and prompt manner." The stock, which rose 1.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, as tumbled 17.0% over the past three months to close Monday at a 10-month low. In comparison, the S&P 500 has gained 3.2% the past three months.
BUSINESS
techraptor.net

Activision Blizzard Addresses SEC Investigation and Depatures

Activision Blizzard, which continues to be embroiled in controversy and legal issues, has released a press release today on their latest attempts to improve the company's work culture. The press release also addresses the news about a recent subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC.) Sent out this...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Activision Says the SEC Is Probing Its Workplace Issues (1)

Activision Blizzard Inc. said it was subpoenaed by the Securities and Exchange Commission , which is investigating disclosures regarding workplace issues at the embattled video-game giant. “The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation concerning the company’s disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues, and has issued subpoenas...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Activision shares tumble over reported SEC investigation

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Activision Blizzard Inc. fell more than 4% following a report that the video-game company received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with a probe of its workplace practices. The SEC subpoenaed...
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Activision Blizzard Now Hit With Worker Intimidation Allegations

Troubles at Activision Blizzard continue as new allegations have now been made accusing the video game giant of worker intimidation. According to Cnet, the developer has now been hit with a formal complaint from the Communication Workers of America alleging to the National Labor Relations Board that it has been intimidating workers in relation to the ongoing legal battle with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.
LABOR ISSUES
