Not often rookie NBA coaches win; can Unseld Jr. be different?
In hiring Wes Unseld Jr., the Wizards found someone about as qualified as possible to be an NBA head coach without having actually done the job before. He is a longtime NBA assistant, who also worked as an advanced scout, with ties to the organization. He most recently served as the lead assistant on one of the NBA's best teams. And, as a narrative bonus, he's the son of the most decorated legend in franchise history.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0