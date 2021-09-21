CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Championship: Lloyd ton puts Glamorgan on top against Surrey

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Championship: Surrey v Glamorgan v Gloucestershire. Glamorgan 379-4 (97 overs): Lloyd 121, J Cooke 68; Virdi 2-69, Moriarty 2-88 David Lloyd's career-best 121 led the way for Glamorgan as they piled up an impressive 379-4 against Surrey in the Oval sunshine. Joe Cooke also made a career-best 68 as...

www.bbc.com

