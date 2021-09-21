CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bradenton, FL

Former teacher at IMG Academy arrested on charge of having sex with student

By Chris Tisch
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yKpUl_0c3ReScg00
Taylor J. Anderson, 38, was arrested Monday night on multiple charges. [ Manatee County Sheriff's Office ]

A former teacher at IMG Academy in Bradenton has been arrested on charges that she had sex with a student.

Taylor J. Anderson, 38, was arrested Monday night on charges of sexual battery by custodial authority, traveling to meet a minor and transmission of harmful material to a minor, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports.

“IMG administration had overheard rumors about an unlawful relationship and quickly confronted that student to confirm whether the rumors were true. The student admitted to having sex with Taylor Anderson, a teacher at IMG,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. “She was not allowed back on the campus by IMG staff, and was terminated a short time later.”

Investigators learned that Anderson had been communicating with the student via social media and texts over the course of several weeks. In July, she had taken the student to the beach, “where the pair engaged in sexual acts while inside Anderson’s vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the news release.

Anderson initially refused to talk with investigators, who obtained search warrants for her home, vehicle and phone.

Detectives later obtained an arrest warrant for Anderson but could not locate her. Deputies said she spent several days “evading deputies,” including taking a brief trip out of state, before turning herself in Monday night.

Comments / 35

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

He confessed to shooting a Tampa teen. A jury acquitted him. What happened?

TAMPA — On the day after Mother’s Day, Tara Jones made her way to the witness stand and cast a glance at the defense table. Jones hadn’t been this close to the man charged with shooting her 18-year-old son since a chance encounter at a Tampa grocery store a few years earlier. Soon after, Misael Mora was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Te’Sean Blue, who was gunned down in North Tampa on Labor Day 2018.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
Manatee County, FL
Education
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Education
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas deputies justified in fatal shooting of armed man, prosecutor says

The fatal shooting by deputies of an armed man who forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend was justified, the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s office has determined. Four Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies fired at Josue Arias, 32, of Tampa when Arias raised a handgun toward them after entering the home at 2175 Indigo Drive in Clearwater, authorities said. Three deputies fired first, Arias fell and fired from the ground, and a fourth deputy shot him with a rifle, authorities said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Woman’s body found at Tampa home set for demolition, police say

TAMPA — A woman was found dead inside a home on the 1800 block of E Sligh Ave Tuesday morning by demolition contractors, Tampa police said. The body was found by workers with JVS Contracting during a walk-through as they prepared to demolish the home. The body was partially clothed and had upper body trauma, police said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Img Academy#Sex#The Sheriff S Office
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy