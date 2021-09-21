Cold front will help Austin usher in fall

Fall officially begins at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday, and cold front will help Austin keep up with the changing seasons. The cold front will be moving through Central Texas today, likely reaching Austin by 2 p.m. Ahead of the front, high temperatures will still be hot in the low to mid 90s. Temperatures will be mildest in the Hill Country where the cold front arrives earlier. In Austin, we'll manage to heat to 96 while locations east of I-35 may be even hotter.