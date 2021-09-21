CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, FL

2 killed, 1 in critical condition after car crossed median in Polk crash

By Josh Fiallo
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4723UX_0c3ReCkI00
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

POLK CITY — Two men were killed Monday night when their car crossed a median and struck a van on State Road 400 near County Road 557, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver, who had not been identified Tuesday, was speeding when the car crossed a median in a construction zone around 9:30 p.m. and struck the side of the van, the Highway Patrol said. Neither man was wearing seatbelts. and both died at the scene.

The driver had not been identified Tuesday. The passenger was a 31-year-old Kissimmee man.

The van was driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man who received minor injuries in the crash. His passenger, a 37-year-old Cape Coral man, was critically injured.

Comments / 6

Dennis Sanchez
8d ago

this state has poor traffic signs !! especially when it. gets dark poor lighting!! !! we need more lighting and better signs dictating where u can turn. or not ?!!!

Reply(2)
2
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Pasco, Florida Highway Patrol says

A 74-year-old Hudson man is dead after he was hit by a car in Pasco County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man was at a crosswalk at the intersection of Little Road and Hudson Avenue when he began walking northbound and entered the path of a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old woman from Hudson at around 7:55 a.m., troopers said. The woman’s car then struck the man.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
Polk County, FL
Traffic
County
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Polk City, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Kissimmee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Median#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol
Tampa Bay Times

Woman’s body found at Tampa home set for demolition, police say

TAMPA — A woman was found dead inside a home on the 1800 block of E Sligh Ave Tuesday morning by demolition contractors, Tampa police said. The body was found by workers with JVS Contracting during a walk-through as they prepared to demolish the home. The body was partially clothed and had upper body trauma, police said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas deputies justified in fatal shooting of armed man, prosecutor says

The fatal shooting by deputies of an armed man who forced his way into the home of an ex-girlfriend was justified, the Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney’s office has determined. Four Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies fired at Josue Arias, 32, of Tampa when Arias raised a handgun toward them after entering the home at 2175 Indigo Drive in Clearwater, authorities said. Three deputies fired first, Arias fell and fired from the ground, and a fourth deputy shot him with a rifle, authorities said.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

He confessed to shooting a Tampa teen. A jury acquitted him. What happened?

TAMPA — On the day after Mother’s Day, Tara Jones made her way to the witness stand and cast a glance at the defense table. Jones hadn’t been this close to the man charged with shooting her 18-year-old son since a chance encounter at a Tampa grocery store a few years earlier. Soon after, Misael Mora was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Te’Sean Blue, who was gunned down in North Tampa on Labor Day 2018.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy