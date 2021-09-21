2 killed, 1 in critical condition after car crossed median in Polk crash

Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

POLK CITY — Two men were killed Monday night when their car crossed a median and struck a van on State Road 400 near County Road 557, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver, who had not been identified Tuesday, was speeding when the car crossed a median in a construction zone around 9:30 p.m. and struck the side of the van, the Highway Patrol said. Neither man was wearing seatbelts. and both died at the scene.

The driver had not been identified Tuesday. The passenger was a 31-year-old Kissimmee man.

The van was driven by a 31-year-old Cape Coral man who received minor injuries in the crash. His passenger, a 37-year-old Cape Coral man, was critically injured.