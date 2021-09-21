Disney to release remaining 2021 movies exclusively in theaters

Though Tom Cruise is committed to getting a film camera into space and rocketing off to the stars for a movie, Disney+ sent cameras up into orbit for a new series on the streaming service. Titled Among the Stars, the series is a six-part docu-series coming exclusively to Disney+ on Monday, October 6, and you can watch the full trailer for the project below. Produced by Fulwell 73, the series follows NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission with footage shot both on Earth and in space. Among the Stars is put together from "intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO