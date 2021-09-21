CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney to release remaining 2021 movies exclusively in theaters

By KHALID LAWS, Sinclair Broadcast Group
CBS Austin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (SBG) — Disney has announced that its remaining 2021 movies will be released exclusively in theaters. “Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution," Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said in a press release. “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season.”

cbsaustin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
Popculture

An '80s Disney Movie Is Getting Rebooted

Disney Studios is reviving its 1986 sci-fi film Flight of the Navigator, but this time with a twist. A woman will star in the lead role of the revival, with Bryce Dallas Howard attached as the project's producer and director for Disney+. Joey Cramer, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Veronica Cartwright starred in the original film, which followed the story of a boy who ventures eight years into the future from 1978 where he's confronted by a comedic alien ship named Max (voiced by Paul Reubens). The two embark on a wild adventure together.
MOVIES
IBTimes

New Movies To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime, Apple TV And In Theaters

There are plenty of new movies available to stream online and watch in theaters over the weekend. Check out the list below that features fresh titles from different genres. Clint Eastwood's directorial drama movie, "Cry Macho" is available in theaters and exclusively streaming on HBO Max. The movie revolves around Miko who tries to get his young son back from his alcoholic mother. The drama stars Eastwood, Fernanda Urrejola, Dwight Yoakam and Eduardo Minett.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Microsoft Theater to Host ‘Love Actually’ Screening and Concert Experience

The beloved holiday romantic comedy Love Actually is hitting the stage in Los Angeles on Dec. 17. Black Ink Presents, the L.A.-based creative and production firm behind “live-to-picture” film and concert experiences, is offering up a one-night-only performance of Love Actually in Concert at Downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. It will feature a screening of the Richard Curtis-directed film from Universal Pictures and Working Title with a score performed live by the Billy Mack Orchestra, based on composer Craig Armstrong’s work on the film. Under the direction of award-winning conductor Thiago Tiberio, the Billy Mack Orchestra will also perform orchestral arrangements of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theaters#Marvel#Sbg#Encanto#Asian American
Popculture

Tommy Kirk, Disney Star of 'Old Yeller', Found Dead

Tommy Kirk, who famously portrayed the role of Travis Coates as a child actor in Disney's Old Yeller, has died. TMZ reports the actor was found dead by his neighbor in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. As of now, no foul play is suspected. He was 79 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Street.Com

Theaters Are Struggling, But Disney Stock Does Not Have To

The pandemic has not been good for movie theaters. To comply with CDC guidelines, AMC and Regal went as far as shut down all their locations in 2020. Yet, Disney seems to have done a good job diversifying its business model to deal with the recent challenges. (Read more from...
ECONOMY
Durango Herald

Check out what’s playing in Durango movie theaters

102 E. Fifth St., Durango, 247-8133, www.allentheatresinc.com. Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. But keeping Cirk on the straight and narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past. Rated R.
DURANGO, CO
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo left with only one active movie theater after Regal theater closes

The screening of the horror movie “Malignant” at 8 p.m. proved to be a special one at the Regal Laredo & RPX on Thursday. The movie theater closed permanently, leaving the city with only one theater currently open — the Cinemark at Mall Del Norte. The Alamo Drafthouse remains temporarily closed — showing an October tentative reopen date on its website — while the dollar theater closed during the pandemic as well.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
smilepolitely.com

Bringing the theater experience to homes: Chambana Backyard Movies

Throughout the pandemic, many people missed the feeling of sitting in a theater to enjoy the release of the newest movie. The ability to eat fresh popcorn and be surrounded by strangers who were just as invested in the movie as you was completely gone. However, Sha’Tyra and Chasadee Hawkins of Chambana Backyard Movies have been able to bring back this simple joy for many people.
washingtonnewsday.com

All-Time Disney Channel Movies with the Highest Ratings

All-Time Disney Channel Movies with the Highest Ratings. With its original movies, the Disney Channel has not only made stars out of Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Ryan Gosling, and others, but it has also made a stir with its TV shows. Beginning with Tiger Town in 1983, the channel has produced...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Disney+ Releases Among The Stars Trailer

Though Tom Cruise is committed to getting a film camera into space and rocketing off to the stars for a movie, Disney+ sent cameras up into orbit for a new series on the streaming service. Titled Among the Stars, the series is a six-part docu-series coming exclusively to Disney+ on Monday, October 6, and you can watch the full trailer for the project below. Produced by Fulwell 73, the series follows NASA astronaut Captain Chris Cassidy as he embarks on one last mission with footage shot both on Earth and in space. Among the Stars is put together from "intimate footage, personal video diaries and livestream footage."
TV & VIDEOS
hwchronicle.com

Los Angeles movie theaters reopen

Los Angeles (LA) movie theaters are again open following a year and a half of closure due to COVID-19. Despite the reopening, box office returns have still been down compared to previous years. According to Box Office Mojo, while box offices still haven’t reached pre-pandemic levels, trends are improving. The box office rate has risen with box office being down 73.6% from 2019 compared to 81.7% during the summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
springvillejournal.com

Local filmmakers host movie premiere at Joylan Theater

SPRINGVILLE – After years of hard work and filming their second movie “Darkness Binds,” local filmmakers Golden Groves and Michael Buttino from September Brothers Productions of Springville were able to showcase their finished film at their premiere at the Joylan Theater Sept. 2. Directed by Buttino, produced by Groves and...
SPRINGVILLE, NY
WVNT-TV

Granada Theater shows classic movies in a nostalgic setting

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — The recently reopened Granada Theater brought a sense of nostalgia back to the area. Located in downtown Bluefield, the theater opened in mid-August. Since then, the screen displayed all sorts of movies and as many walk through the refurbished doors with a sense of sentimentality, the theater wanted to add to that by showing classing movies, such as Singing in the Rain or the Wizard of Oz.
BLUEFIELD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy