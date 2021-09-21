CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Police Department investigating 100th homicide of 2021

By Marlene Lenthang, ABC News
 9 days ago
kali9/iStock

OAKLAND, CALIF. — The city of Oakland, California, recorded its 100th homicide of the year on Monday, marking the second consecutive year of triple-digit homicides.

It's a somber milestone for the city, which recorded 10 homicides in just the past week, police said. In 2020, there were 109 homicides, police data shows.

At a press conference on Monday, a 100-second moment of silence was held to honor the victims, and Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong pleaded with the public to "put down guns."

"So much violence. So many guns. So many senseless lives lost. If this is not a calling to everybody in this community that there is a crisis, I don't know what is," Armstrong said. "I say this every time we have a press conference. I'm tired of appearing before you. We've got to do the work. I'll be out in the community meeting with people, but I need people to step up and grab your loved ones and tell them, 'Put the guns down.'"

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

