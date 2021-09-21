CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Lawmaker seeks permanent funding for full-day kindergarten

By BRUCE SCHREINER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdZ0k_0c3RdxpI00
FILE - Kentucky Republican State Representative James Tipton speaks during a committee meeting at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., March 2, 2020. Kentucky lawmakers voted this year to pump considerably more state money into full-day kindergarten, but the extra spending was limited to just one school year. Now the Republican legislator wants to turn that one-time support into a permanent commitment. “We know that this investment will pay off in dividends for not only the children in our classrooms, but also our efforts to grow our economy, create jobs and improve our quality of life,” Tipton said in a news release Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, file)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers voted this year to pump considerably more state money into full-day kindergarten, but the extra spending was limited to just one school year. Now a Republican legislator wants to turn that one-time support into a permanent commitment.

Rep. James Tipton said he has prefiled a measure for next year that would secure state funding to cover the entire cost of full-day kindergarten as a permanent expenditure. The Taylorsville lawmaker said the additional spending would have far-reaching benefits for the Bluegrass State.

“We know that this investment will pay off in dividends for not only the children in our classrooms, but also our efforts to grow our economy, create jobs and improve our quality of life,” Tipton said in a news release Tuesday.

Tipton prepared the legislation for the 2022 session, which begins in early January. He’s a member of the House budget committee and is co-chairman of a task force studying K-12 funding.

Education leaders and advocates have long pushed for more kindergarten and preschool funding.

Full-day kindergarten is common across Kentucky. Until the current school year, districts received state funding for half-day kindergarten, with districts using local taxpayer money to pay for the rest of the costs for full-day classes.

On the final day of this year’s regular session, the Republican-led legislature allocated $140 million in state funds to pay for full-day kindergarten. The expenditure only covered the current school year. It was first added and later removed from a contentious measure allowing public tax credits — in the form of scholarship tax credits — to support private school tuition. That legislation is currently being challenged in court. The extra state funding for kindergarten reemerged in another bill that overwhelmingly passed the legislature.

By having the state cover the entire tab for full-day kindergarten, the goal is to eliminate “any opportunity gaps” and help children reach their full potential, Tipton said.

“That starts with creating clear, affordable pathways for learners to grow and succeed,” he said. “Not only is kindergarten their first classroom experience, but the concepts taught pave the way for a lot of basic skills each of us uses in everyday life.”

The full state funding commitment for kindergarten would free up money for local districts to assist children who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tipton said.

Tipton’s proposal will compete with a multitude of other spending proposals next year when lawmakers craft the state’s next budget.

On the federal level, President Joe Biden has included universal pre-kindergarten as part of his proposed investments in families and education — a massive package being considered in Congress.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer moves to protect school mask mandates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a move to protect schools and counties that want mask mandates. Governor Whitmer says that parts of the state budget that block state and local health officers from enforcing mandates on minors are unconstitutional. The Republican-controlled legislature put the wording in...
LANSING, MI
CBS Philly

Mask Opt-Out Bill For Students Clears Pennsylvania Senate Committee

HARRISBURG (AP) — A bill that would allow parents in Pennsylvania to exempt their children from wearing a mask at school cleared a state Senate committee on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers started making good on their pledge to counter the governor’s statewide mask mandate. The legislation would hand the ultimate decision on masking at school to parents and guardians, allowing them to overrule any face-covering mandate imposed by the state Department of Health, a local health department or a school board. The Senate Education Committee approved the bill on a party-line vote. It requires passage by the full Senate and the House...
EDUCATION
fox2detroit.com

Whitmer talks vaccine mandates and mask rules in budget language

FOX 2 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer's legal team is figuring out what to do after the legislature settled on a budget bill. Part of it has to do with masking and vaccines. President Joe Biden is encouraging states to mandate vaccines for some people. He wants to require companies with more than 100 employees to mandate vaccinations and Covid testing for workers.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Ohio Capital Journal

Vaccine mandates have overwhelming support among Ohio economists

Vaccine mandates in hospitals, long-term care facilities and large companies might be controversial in some circles. But among Ohio economists, support appears to be overwhelming. In fact, according to a survey last week of a 25-member panel of university economists, that support was nearly unanimous. In the face of a surging coronavirus variant, President Joe […] The post Vaccine mandates have overwhelming support among Ohio economists appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
New Jersey Monitor

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Private Schools#Kindergarten#Lawmaker#Ap#Republican#House
wcbe.org

Vaccine Bill Would Permit COVID-19 Mandates - With Lots Of Exemptions

A House committee is expected to vote on a bill that would allow businesses and schools to require COVID vaccines, but would guarantee exemptions for employees and students. A full House vote could come tomorrow. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports the measure attempts to address elements of COVID-related bans that have been proposed in other bills.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Senate Republicans Block Bill To Suspend Debt Limit That Would Avert Government Shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — A showdown in the U.S. Senate rolls into a new day as the hours tick down towards a deadline to keep the government open. This morning, it’s back to the drawing board for Democrats after Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt limit and avoid a government shutdown. If lawmakers don’t reach a deal by Thursday, it could affect millions of workers across the country.  Despite Republicans blocking a bill that would fund government operations, Democrats say they will try again. President Joe Biden told reports on Monday that he’s optimistic and that they will get...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWMT

State budget heads to Gov. Whitmer's desk with $1B support for child care

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's $70 billion state budget is on its way to the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after receiving overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle in the Legislature. The vote prompted enthusiasm from lawmakers in support of the budget, such as state Rep. Christine Morse, D-Kalamazoo.
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
wmay.com

Lawmakers Seek Expanded Ability To Recall Elected Officials

Some lawmakers are pushing to amend the Illinois Constitution to allow for an expanded ability for voters to recall elected officials. Right now, only the governor is subjected to recall, and the process is viewed as cumbersome and impractical. Several GOP lawmakers would expand recall to all elected officials… and would even allow Illinois voters to petition for removal of the Speaker of the House or Senate President from those posts, even though voters don’t choose them directly. Supporters of the measure say it’s a way to give voters more control and let them demand greater accountability from those serving in public office.
POLITICS
Derrick

GOP lawmakers vote for subpoena seeking voter information

HARRISBURG (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania Senate prepared Wednesday to test how far they can go in pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as Democrats accused them of helping perpetuate the “big lie” that former President Donald Trump was cheated out of victory.
HARRISBURG, PA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

587K+
Followers
321K+
Post
276M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy