CNN — A new poll finds cause for concern for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is seeking reelection in 2022. A historic job approval drop: The GOP governor's job approval rating among registered voters is underwater for the first time since 2018, according to polling from Quinnipiac University, finding 44% of Texans approve of Abbott's work as governor while 47% disapprove. 51% say he does not deserve reelection: When Texas voters are asked about Abbott's reelection prospects, a slight majority (51%) say he does not deserve to be reelected; 42% say he does.That disapproval grew in the last three months: Compare that with June, when voters were split at 48% saying he did not deserve reelection while 46% said he did.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO