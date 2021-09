Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel of the Fugees announced today that they plan to take to the stage for their first world tour in 25 years. The surprise announcement of the trio’s reunion after 15 years apart is meant to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 masterpiece The Score. The 12-city international tour kicks off Sept. 22 with a surprise pop-up show in New York City at a secret location in support of Global Citizen Live. The tour will then officially get going in Chicago on Nov. 2, and from there will stop in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and other cities before concluding with two concerts in Nigeria and Ghana.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO