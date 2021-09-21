CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blake Shelton joins 'The Voice' judges for mashup of soulful classics

wbch.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Voice season 21 premiere got off to a star-studded start Monday night as Blake Shelton and his fellow judges Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson came in with a bang with a soul-filled medley. The four stars took the stage together to open the show with a mashup...

