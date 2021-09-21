President Jimmy Carter is turning 97. Here’s how to wish him a happy birthday
ATLANTA — In just 10 days, former President Jimmy Carter will turn 97 and you can send him a birthday message.
The Carter Center has a spot on its website where you can leave a photo or message for President Carter.
[PHOTOS: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter through the years]
His birthday is Oct. 1.
Just days after the death of President George H.W. Bush, Carter became the longest living president in U.S. history.
[PHOTOS: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s 7 decade marriage]
Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in July. The couple are the longest-married president and first lady in U.S. history as well.
If you would like to leave a birthday wish for President Carter, CLICK HERE.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2021 Cox Media Group
Comments / 22