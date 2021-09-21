CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Jimmy Carter is turning 97. Here’s how to wish him a happy birthday

 8 days ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter The Carter Center has a spot on its website where you can leave a photo or message for President Carter. (PHOTO: The Carter Center)

ATLANTA — In just 10 days, former President Jimmy Carter will turn 97 and you can send him a birthday message.

The Carter Center has a spot on its website where you can leave a photo or message for President Carter.

His birthday is Oct. 1.

Just days after the death of President George H.W. Bush, Carter became the longest living president in U.S. history.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in July. The couple are the longest-married president and first lady in U.S. history as well.

If you would like to leave a birthday wish for President Carter, CLICK HERE.

Guest
7d ago

At least he's not the worst president in the history of America, since Biden cheated his way into office!

Stevie B.
7d ago

You all should be thanking Joe Biden for replacing him as the worst president of all time

Too Blessed
8d ago

Happy 97th Blessed Birthday To Our Former President. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Praying That God Blesses You With Many More Years To Come ✝️

