CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Johnson & Johnson booster at 2 months gives 94% COVID-19 protection

By Dominic Genetti
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will see an increase in protection and antibodies with a booster shot. The company released the information Tuesday pointing out that there is more protection for booster receivers within nearly 60 days of their initial shot. “Our large real-world evidence and...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

The CDC reveals the real side effects of the third COVID-19 booster shot

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that Americans who received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine will experience similar side effects as the second shot. “Most reported local and systemic reactions were mild to moderate, transient, and most frequently reported the day after vaccination,” the study’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
HuffingtonPost

What Happens If You Mix COVID Vaccine Doses?

Now that a Pfizer booster dose has been approved for Americans 65 and up, people with underlying health conditions and people who work in high-risk settings, many people are wondering: Can I mix and match vaccines?. “Things change so quickly as far as the science, epidemiology, the virus, people’s behavior...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Johnson Johnson#J J
KTVU FOX 2

Pfizer studying oral drug to prevent COVID-19 in those exposed

NEW YORK - Pfizer has begun mid-to-late stage trials of an oral COVID-19 drug designed to prevent infection in those who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The drugmaker said Monday it has launched Phase 2/3 of a global clinical trial that aims to enroll up to 2,660 healthy adults who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed, symptomatic COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson says Phase 3 trial data confirms 'strong and long-lasting' protection from COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection. Data shows 94% protection in the U.S. with a booster given at two months, a four-fold increase in antibodies when given at two months and a 12-fold increase when given at six months. "The safety profile of the vaccine remained consistent and was generally well-tolerated when administered as a booster," the company said in a statement....
INDUSTRY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Coronavirus: Johnson & Johnson says booster 94% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 in US

Johnson & Johnson says new data shows a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine was 94% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in the United States. In a news release early Tuesday, the drugmaker shared data from a Phase 3 study, which found that a second dose given 56 days after the first shot provided 94% protection against symptomatic illness in the U.S., 75% protection against symptomatic illness globally and 100% protection against severe or critical COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Johnson & Johnson Booster Significantly Raises Protection, Biden Says World Is at ‘Inflection Point,’ U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Top 1918 Flu Pandemic, Couple With At-Risk Baby Kicked Out of Texas Restaurant for Wearing Masks

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 6:08 p.m. on September 21, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 229,439,241 (up from 228,947,223 Monday) Total deaths worldwide: 4,706,181 (up from 4,698,157 Monday) Total...
TEXAS STATE
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would get it and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine? If you were one of the first to get Moderna's vaccine in 2020, the drug maker said on Wednesday the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane. A booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Business Insider

Leaders at Moderna and AstraZeneca are offering new, rosy predictions about the pandemic's end

Top brass at Moderna and AstraZeneca have recently offered rosy predictions about what's in store for the coronavirus. "If you look at the industry-wide expansion of production capacities over the past six months, enough doses should be available by the middle of next year so that everyone on this Earth can be vaccinated," Stéphane Bancel, the CEO of Moderna, told the Swiss newspaper the Neue Zürcher Zeitung, Reuters reported Thursday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy