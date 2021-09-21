CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest Podcast #50: ‘Cry Macho,’ and the career of Clint Eastwood

filminquiry.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm Inquiry presents The Latest, a podcast series tackling the latest releases, movie news, and discussions in the film community. Each week, join host Jesse Nussman for thoughtful discussions with exciting guests to break down the industry’s latest trends and dive deep into the movies driving conversation. This week, Jesse...

www.filminquiry.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Clint Eastwood shows fatherly side in aimless, cringeworthy 'Cry Macho'

Last year, Tom Hanks and George Clooney each played movie roles in which they showed off their fatherly sides by taking care of a child. There must be something in the water in Hollywood because now it’s Clint Eastwood’s turn. He directs and stars as a crochety old cowboy pressed...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Shang-Chi’ Aims to Retain Box Office Crown Over Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Disney’s “Shang-Chi” is heading for a box office three-peat. The Marvel superhero adventure, starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, is projected to generate roughly $17 million between Friday and Sunday, which would represent a decline of around 50% from the weekend prior. Though two new movies — Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho” and “Copshop” with Gerard Butler — are opening nationwide, neither are expected to defeat “Shang-Chi” on domestic box office charts. Since debuting in theaters over the Labor Day holiday, “Shang-Chi” has amassed $146 million in the U.S. and Canada and looks on pace to become the first pandemic-era release to cross $200...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Is ‘a Shrunken Dirty Harry,’ Says Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader’s Facebook page remains a reliable source of entertainment, insight, and shock value for cinephiles. In advance of his new film “The Card Counter,” released September 10, Schrader said distributor Focus Features asked him to pull back from his often-unfiltered posts. Well, the writer/director is now out of Facebook jail and he’s as uncensored as ever. Case in point: The “First Reformed” director used the platform to take down Clint Eastwood’s new western “Cry Macho,” now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Critics haven’t been delighted by the 91-year-old filmmaker’s latest film, but they’ve been relatively kind; the 75-year-old...
MOVIES
Clint Eastwood
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s New Film ‘Cry Macho’ Will Only Stream for One Month After Release: How to Watch

Legendary Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood’s latest film offering, “Cry Macho,” will hit theaters and HBO Max this weekend. Clint Eastwood, at the age of 91, stars in and also directs “Cry Macho,” a western-themed movie. In the film, Clint Eastwood plays Mike Milo, a former rodeo star whose advanced age has caught up with him. Milo is asked by his former employer, played by country music superstar Dwight Yoakam, to retrieve his son, Rafael, from Mexico. While south of the border, Rafael carries out a life crime and runs afoul of some powerful people. He often participates in illegal cockfights, with his rooster named Macho. Along the way back home, Rafael and Milo form a bond that is heavily tested. In addition to Clint Eastwood and Dwight Yoakam, the film also stars actors Fernanda Urrejola, Eduardo Minett and Natalia Traven.
MOVIES
The Staten Island Advance

How to watch Clint Eastwood in ‘Cry Macho’ tonight: Streaming service, trailer, tickets

A wild west film with Clint Eastwood as the lead is coming to theaters and streaming this week. The film, directed and produced by Clint Eastwood, is an adaptation of the 1975 novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. The story follows a former rodeo star Mike Milo (Eastwood) who is hired to reunite a young man (Eduardo Minett) in Mexico with his father (Dwight Yoakam) in the United States.
MOVIES
Third Coast Review

Review: Clint Eastwood Directs and Stars in Cry Macho, a Road Movie About Masculinity, Sensitivity and Father/Son Bonds

After nearly a decade of films attempting to tell the stories of unsung or misunderstood American heroes (American Sniper, Sully, The 15:17 to Paris, Richard Jewell), 91-year-old Clint Eastwood has returned to a more intimate, heartfelt story closer in scale to his The Mule or Gran Torino but nearer in spirit to his beautiful 1982 drama Honkytonk Man. Based on the N. Richard Nash novel of the same name (Nash and Nick Schenk adapted the book) and set in the late 1970s, Cry Macho tells the story of Texas ranch hand and former rodeo star Mike (Eastwood) who is let go by his weaselly boss Howard (Dwight Yoakam) without much ceremony or emotion, even though the men have been friends for decades. But a year later, Howard returns and offers Mike a job to cross the Mexican border and find the boss’s 13-year-old son Rafa (Eduardo Minett) and bring him back to Texas to live with his father.
MOVIES
EW.com

Cry Macho review: Clint Eastwood plays the last cowboy in blunt, elegiac Western

At 91, Clint Eastwood is more than an actor; he's an institution, a bulwark, a base mineral. That granite squint — and all its history — hangs heavily over Cry Macho, a movie of such complete elemental Clint-ness that it feels in some ways like a summation of his whole career, and a requiem for it too. The story itself is pure Western pulp, a dime-store roundelay of banditos, lost dreams, and femme fatales. But the poignancy of watching him play the cowboy once more feels like its own exercise in a kind of collective connective remembering: a bygone vision of masculinity whose template he didn't just embody on screen for decades, but half-invented our idea of in the first place.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Three-peats In First With $21.7 Million; Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’ Disappoints

In its third week in theaters, Disney’s latest superhero tentpole, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, continued to dominate the North American box office. Pulling in $21.7 million over the otherwise sleepy September frame, Marvel’s most recent epic shows little sign of slowing down and it is well on its way to surpassing its MCU stablemate, Black Widow, to become the top theatrical grosser of the pandemic-plagued year as it rocketed past the $300 million mark in worldwide ticket sales. Meanwhile, the weekend’s most high-profile newcomer, Clint Eastwood’s Western drama Cry Macho, bowed quietly in third place with a pokey $4.5 million as the cinema legend’s legion of older fans opted to stay home and stream the film from their LA-z-Boys.
MOVIES
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Review of Clint Eastwood’s ‘Cry Macho’

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN joined Bob Sirott, to provide the latest news in entertainment. Bob started off the report by sharing about an unknown John Lennon interview, that includes a unleased song, will be auctioned off in Denmark. The Emmy’s are this weekend, and Bob Saget remembers his close friend Norm Macdonald. Dean shared about filling in for Ana Belaval on “Around Town” on Chicago City cruises. Then Dean shared his reviews of Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho”, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”, “Chicago Party Aunt”, and more!
CHICAGO, IL
signalscv.com

Jed Blaugrund | ‘Cry Macho’ is an inferior Clint Eastwood vehicle

On a recent podcast, Quentin Tarantino mused about how the creative reputations of aging film directors would have been improved if they had just stopped directing before the quality of their films began to slide. What if Alfred Hitchcock stopped after “The Birds”? What about George Cukor after “My Fair Lady” and Billy Wilder after “The Fortune Cookie”? I would argue that I would rather see a bad Alfred Hitchcock film than no Alfred Hitchcock film, but it is true that as they age, film directors tend to lose some of their oomph and relevance.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES

