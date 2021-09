The city of Chicago is not only one of the top three cities nationwide, but also ranked among the 15 best places across the globe, according to a newly released report. Resonance Consultancy placed Chicago No. 13 on a list of 100 of the best cities worldwide, noting the location "offers an abundance of programming and culture, with the deep infrastructure and affordability that eludes many other cities."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO