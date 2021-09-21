CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Green Bay Packers release tight end Jace Sternberger, a 2019 third-round NFL draft pick

By Ryan Wood, Packers News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

GREEN BAY - When Jace Sternberger began the season not on the Green Bay Packers' initial 53-man roster, but instead serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy , there was always a chance he'd never again play for the team.

A former third-round pick, Sternberger already had fallen behind on the tight end depth chart. His inconsistency did not curry much favor on the coaching staff. When the league issued Sternberger's punishment for drinking alcohol while on anti-depressants in February 2020 and falling asleep behind the wheel, it was plausible the Packers might not return him to their 53-man roster.

The team made that decision to move on Tuesday. Instead of releasing a player to clear a spot for Sternberger on their active roster, general manager Brian Gutekunst instead waived his third-round pick from 2019.

The Packers could sign Sternberger to their practice squad if he clears waivers, and perhaps that is a pathway for him to find the field again with the team that drafted him. But the Packers have four tight ends on their active roster. They were confident enough in their top four to not add a fifth.

NFL POWER RANKINGS: How high did Packers rise after win vs. Lions?

MORE: Faced with desperate situations, these NFL teams avoided 0-2 starts. Now what's next?

Sternberger had a promising third preseason last month, playing 98 snaps in three games. He caught five of his eight passes for 40 yards, including a 34-yard reception from Jordan Love down the right seam against the Houston Texans that flashed his athleticism.

"It was awesome to see him get back going again," tight ends coach Justin Outten said. "Just him running the route the way he should've, and Jordan connecting with him and standing in there and delivering a great ball. It was good to see him in the open field with the explosive pass for sure."

Sternberger's release is another reminder of how quickly things unfold in the NFL. A year ago, it was a fair question entering the 2020 season whether Sternberger or Robert Tonyan would be the Packers' breakout tight end. Sternberger had caught his first career touchdown pass in the 2019 NFC championship game, a month before drinking and getting behind the wheel. Though Sternberger was raw and inexperienced, Gutekunst had drafted him because of his potential as a pass-catching tight end.

Instead, it was Tonyan who blossomed into a potential Pro Bowler . After tying the franchise record with 11 touchdown catches as a tight end last season, Tonyan has become one of the biggest stars on coach Matt LaFleur's offense.

And Sternberger is no longer with the team.

If he doesn't re-sign to the practice squad, Sternberger will close his chapter with the Packers playing 18 games. He was limited to only six games as a rookie in 201 because of a concussion. Sternberger caught 12 passes for 114 yards, and his lone regular-season touchdown came last season at the Texans.

He was never able to build any momentum, however. Even with his splash play in this year's preseason opener.

"That one play," Outten said, "doesn't really describe the player. It's more consistently what you're putting in, day in and day out. With his consistency, it's kind of been sporadic. Whether it's still getting used to the playbook or feeling around the line of scrimmage, but he's still having some up-and-down days. With the extra reps that he's getting, he's got to handle them a little bit better in the sense of more video and doing the extra things outside."

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Green Bay Packers release tight end Jace Sternberger, a 2019 third-round NFL draft pick

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Former Packers TE Jace Sternberger signs with Seahawks practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger cleared waivers on Wednesday, and he has now agreed to join the practice squad of the Seattle Seahawks, per his agent Mike McCartney. Sternberger was released by the Packers on Tuesday following the expiration of his two-game suspension for violating the league’s...
NFL
chatsports.com

Former Packers TE Jace Sternberger clears waivers, now a free agent

No team claimed former Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger off of waivers on Wednesday, according to Field Yates of ESPN. The Packers released Sternberger on Tuesday. It’s possible Sternberger could return to the Packers on the practice squad, but he might also be looking for a new opportunity after failing to make the team’s 53-man roster.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers: Dominique Dafney made Jace Sternberger decision an easy choice

The Green Bay Packers were forced to make a tough decision on former third-round pick Jace Sternberger, who was waived earlier this week. Sternberger just completed his two-game suspension that was handed down by the NFL in the off-season. The franchise had high hopes for the athletic tight end coming...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jace Sternberger Cut by Packers After Suspension for Violating Substance Abuse Policy

Upon completing his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse, tight end Jace Sternberger was greeted with some unfortunate news. The Green Bay Packers released the former third-round pick on Tuesday, ending his three-year run with the team. Sternberger received his suspension in June. He took...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Texans#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Lions#Nfc#Pro Bowler#Packers News
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals: Jace Sternberger could boost tight end position

The tight end position hasn’t been great for the Cincinnati Bengals through two games and Jace Sternberger is an intriguing name to watch on the waiver wire. The Packers, who took Sternberger in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, waived the young tight end after his two-game suspension was served.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Texas A&M TE Jace Sternberger lands with new NFL team after recent release

Former Texas A&M standout Jace Sternberger has landed a new NFL opportunity. A day after being waived by the Green Bay Packers, Sternberger has signed to the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Sternberger shared the news on his Twitter account. Sternberger is in Year 3 of his professional career. Green Bay...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Golic Predicts NFL Coach Will Eventually Be Fired

There are a fair number of critics of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy at this point in his career – longtime sports radio host Mike Golic among them. The former ESPN Radio host predicted on Sunday afternoon that Golic will not be back with the Bears in 2022. That’s not exactly going out on a limb, but it’s surely a prediction that most Bears fans will enjoy seeing.
NFL
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Release Notable Wide Receiver

Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers made a notable cut involving one of their young wide receivers. It turns out the front office has waived Equanimeous St. Brown, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. The Packers selected St. Brown in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft....
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Nick Foles caught badmouthing Justin Fields, Matt Nagy as Bears struggle

The Chicago Bears fell to the Cleveland Browns 26-6 on Sunday afternoon. With the defeat, Chicago sits at 1-2 on the year – but that’s the least of the Bears' problems. Making his first career start, rookie quarterback Justin Fields struggled badly in place of an injured Andy Dalton. With Fields at the helm, the Bears mustered a mere 47 yards and six first downs on the day.
NFL
The Spun

MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Rob Gronkowski

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, 34-24. This was the first loss of the regular season for Tom Brady’s team. Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski took a huge hit in the loss, as he was forced to depart the contest with an apparent injury.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians had some tough words for Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called out quarterback Tom Brady for allowing a costly strip-sack in their Week 2 game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Although elite quarterbacks often avoid coaching criticism, that’s never been the case for Tom Brady. The 21-year veteran passer has famously gotten an earful from New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, and it seems Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is no different. On Arians’ offense, no one is above criticism — not even Brady.
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

257K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy