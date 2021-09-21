Deschutes Brewery Unveils This Years Artwork Alongside 2021 Jubelale
(Bend, OR) – Deschutes Brewery, family and employee-owned since 1988, announced the 34th release of Jubelale into their seasonal lineup. This year marks the first time Jubelale is also available in twelve pack cans. Jubelale is the first beer ever packaged at Deschutes, bottled straight from the taps at the brewery’s original public house for the holidays in 1988. Jubelale features spice notes and a robust malt character of toffee and dusted cocoa at 6.7% ABV and this year’s packaging presents original artwork by Stephanie Littlebird Fogel.thefullpint.com
