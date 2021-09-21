Disney to release remaining 2021 movies exclusively in theaters
WASHINGTON (SBG) — Disney has announced that its remaining 2021 movies will be released exclusively in theaters. “Following the tremendous box office success of our summer films which included five of the top eight domestic releases of the year, we are excited to update our theatrical plans for the remainder of 2021,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution," Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Chairman Kareem Daniel said in a press release. “As confidence in moviegoing continues to improve, we look forward to entertaining audiences in theaters, while maintaining the flexibility to give our Disney+ subscribers the gift of Encanto this holiday season.”ktvo.com
