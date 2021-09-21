CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Is your cloth mask protecting you from COVID-19? Experts explain how you can check

By Kim Dacey
WLKY.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWearing masks has become a part of life over the last year and a half, but with the more contagious delta variant, how can you be sure your cloth mask is still protecting you?. Many have been wearing some of the same cloth masks for the last year and a half, and while experts say there's no specific timeframe to replace them, it's a good idea to check certain key points to make sure they're still doing their job.

www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Surgical Masks#The Cloth#Sinai Hospital
Health.com

Is an Earache a Sign of COVID-19? Here's What Experts Say

Plus, why the respiratory illness symptom might be more common with the Delta variant. Nearly two full years into the pandemic, you can probably rattle off most of the common signs and symptoms of COVID-19: fever, chills, fatigue, body aches, loss of taste or smell—but sometimes, those symptoms are only the tip of the iceberg. Some COVID sufferers have also been known to cause other respiratory systems (congestion, runny nose, sore throat), and even gastrointestinal woes (diarrhea, nausea, constipation).
PUBLIC HEALTH
womansday.com

Experts Say These Face Masks Are Better Equipped to Fight COVID-19 Variants

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has once again overhauled its mask guidance, asking all Americans to go back to wearing face masks in indoor public spaces and in crowded outdoor areas, regardless of vaccination status. The agency's new mask recommendations come as the viral Delta strain of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WLKY.com

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID-19?

Can kids be harmed wearing masks to protect against COVID-19? No, there is no scientific evidence showing masks cause harm to kids' health despite baseless claims suggesting otherwise. The claims are circulating on social media and elsewhere just as virus outbreaks are hitting many reopened U.S. schools — particularly those...
KIDS
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, COVID Expert Says

It may seem like the coronavirus is over in some parts of the country but it's not over—period. In states close to yours, the Delta variant is killing or hospitalizing people in record numbers, resulting in high seven-day or daily averages that worry experts, according to NBC News. Which states have been hit the worst in recent days? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSNT

More people are dying from COVID-19; experts explain shocking numbers

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Kansas doctors said they’re seeing more deaths from severe coronavirus infection, showing just how serious the highly contagious Delta variant really is. Dr. Salah Najm, VP of Acute Services at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, said the hospital has seen an influx of patients, like other hospitals across the state.
TOPEKA, KS
fox4kc.com

Attending an outdoor event? Experts explain why you may want to wear a mask

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As fall events pick up, with large gatherings expected to draw in thousands over the weekend, state health officials are emphasizing the need to follow safety recommendations. Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Joan Duwve said that includes wearing masks in places where social distancing isn’t possible. This...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

Can vitamins protect you against delta variant? Experts weigh in.

The delta variant has continued to spread throughout the U.S., prompting the public to look for the best ways to prevent themselves from getting the highly transmissible strain of the coronavirus. Health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) advise...
HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

The Best Thing Parents Can Do to Protect Their Kids from COVID-19

Childhood COVID infections are increasing and the vaccine is still many months away from being approved. How can parents protect their children? Infectious disease expert Dr. Paul Offit shares that he is seeing more children with COVID, and it’s very hard to watch these children suffering. Why is this happening and what can parents do about it?
KIDS
EatThis

6 Places You Should Never Enter Right Now, Say Virus Experts

With the United States never returning to lockdowns, and with more and more people getting vaccinated, people are going out again in droves, longing for things to get back to "normal." Problem is, no one told the coronavirus; it's still causing a pandemic. Just this week, average daily deaths topped 2,000, a grim reminder that this virus is hurting people in the background—or foreground—of our lives. One way to protect yourself, besides vaccination, to avoid certain places that increase your risk of contracting COVID-19. We asked virus experts and here's where they said to avoid right now. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Here’s how many people have really died from COVID-19 in the US

The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy