Richland, TX

Richland student named to President's List

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
Corsicana Daily Sun
 8 days ago
Eric Castellon of Richland has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 President's List. Eligibility for the President's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

