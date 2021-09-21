CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

By David Jagielski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • Scotts Miracle-Gro, Village Super Market, and AT&T are all investments that have been falling this year, but that doesn't mean they're bad buys.
  • Although Scotts doesn't pay a high yield, it paid out a special dividend last year amid strong results.
  • There's some uncertainty ahead for AT&T and its spinoff of WarnerMedia, but one thing's for sure: Investors should expect a strong and stable dividend to come out of it.

It can be scary when stalwart dividend stocks fall in value, but it can also serve as an opportunity for investors to buy their shares on sale. Not only is there hope that they recover, but it also gives investors a chance to buy them while their yield is higher, and it will cost less to collect the same dividend.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG), Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA), and AT&T (NYSE:T) have all been falling this year. And they all pay better than the 1.3% yield you can expect from the average stock in the S&P 500.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12M9jx_0c3RYZef00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts has the lowest yield on this list, but even at 1.8%, it's still above average. Plus, that doesn't mean investors can't earn more -- last year, Scotts paid a special dividend of $5 per share. Paying a special dividend is a good way to reward shareholders without creating the expectation that a higher payout will be the norm; it gives the company flexibility with its cash flow while showing shareholders that the business is willing to share its wealth.

A big reason this lawn and garden company has been doing so well and could afford to pay a special dividend is due to the fast-growing cannabis industry. Scotts' hydroponics business, Hawthorne, helps cannabis producers grow their crops more efficiently using specialized water pipes and pumps rather than a complex operation that involves massive greenhouses.

For the nine-month period ending July 3, Scotts' revenue of $4.2 billion was up 29% year over year. And while its gardening business (which falls under its U.S. consumer segment) grew at a 19% year over year to $2.8 billion, it was Hawthorne driving the impressive results with its revenue of $1.1 billion rising by 60% over the prior year's sales.

With results like these and more states having passed marijuana reform in the past year (including New York and New Jersey, which legalized recreational pot), the company's growth will likely remain strong for the foreseeable future. Even if Scotts doesn't declare a special dividend in 2021, it's an investment worth holding for the long haul -- for both its dividend and the growth opportunities in the cannabis sector. And with its shares down 26% this year while the S&P 500 has climbed 16%, buying Scotts Miracle-Gro today could look like a genius move a year from now.

2. Village Super Market

Village Super Market is not going to be generating the growth numbers you see from Scotts. But this dividend stock is great when it comes to consistency, which is what income investors will love about it. Its margins of less than 1% aren't great, but that's not unusual in a competitive grocery environment. And the $1.35 diluted per-share profit it has reported over the last four quarters is sufficient to support its dividend, which, on an annual basis, pays shareholders $1 per share.

Shares of Village Super Market are down just 2% this year but that pales in comparison to the S&P 500's returns. Investors just aren't in love with a company that isn't posting strong year-over-year numbers, especially at a time when many businesses have been booming as a result of the pandemic.

But the company has been growing; in its most recent period, for the quarter ending April 24, sales of $481 million grew by 5% year over year. Village Super Market attributed the growth mainly to the acquisition of assets (including five supermarkets) last year from grocery chain Fairway through a bankruptcy auction. The move expanded Village Super Market's presence on the east coast. Currently, the company has more than two dozen stores in New Jersey and another nine in New York. It also has a presence in Pennsylvania and Maryland, with one store apiece in each of those states.

The grocery business isn't going anywhere. That's why, for income investors, Village Super Market and its 4.6% yield can be a portfolio pillar for years to come.

3. AT&T

Now that the company is abandoning WarnerMedia, telecom giant AT&T is undergoing a transition that will form a new entity with entertainment company Discovery. While the move drew fair criticisms, this is arguably a good move for income investors. Trying to pay a stable dividend while also pursuing growth opportunities in a hotly contested streaming market, where competitors like Netflix and Walt Disney will spend aggressively to pump out content, wasn't likely going to work over the long term.

Although it looked for a while like AT&T was going to try to balance both, focusing on just telecom and moving away from streaming is a win for dividend investors, as that will likely ease concerns about the company's dividend. In the end, AT&T shareholders will get a good balance: They'll receive shares that represent 71% of the new entity, which will give them exposure to a new streaming business, plus, they'll be left with an investment in AT&T that will revert back to being primarily a solid income stock.

The yield likely won't be as high as it currently is (at 7.5%), but the company maintains that it will aim for a 40% to 43% payout based on free cash flow. At the very least, that will make the yield sustainable over the long haul. Over the past five years, AT&T hasn't paid a yield of less than 4%, so it's likely that after this transaction is complete (which probably won't be until the middle of next year), it will still be paying investors an above-average dividend.

Shares of AT&T are down 6% this year. The dip represents a good opportunity to buy the stock, especially if you also want to add a piece of AT&T's new business to your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium advisory service. We’re motley! Questioning an investing thesis -- even one of our own -- helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

1 Overlooked Stock Offering Safety, Income, & Growth

Texas Instruments is a mature company that is still growing revenue, earnings, margins, and cashflow. The company has a wide economic moat given its specialized products. Watch for its next earnings release around Oct. 19. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) sounds about as boring as the handheld calculators that made it a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF can be a great option for withstanding market volatility. The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF can help reduce your risk. The Vanguard Growth ETF can supercharge your investments. Over the past year and a half, the stock market has experienced one of the greatest growth...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

Technology companies are increasingly benefiting from subscription-based revenue, which is more reliable and predictable. Microsoft's revenue streams are far more diversified than most investors may realize. The analyst community believes Microsoft's offering and portfolio will translate into revenue growth going forward as well as it has in the recent past.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. A few big winners can supercharge your portfolio and set you on a path to financial independence. For instance, $100 invested in a stock that doubles becomes $200; but at that point, the stock price only needs to rise 50% to add another $100 to the total sum. In other words, the baseline changes as the stock price rises, meaning you start earning money on your earnings.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
The Motley Fool

1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

Courtney is a Certified Public Accountant based in Florida. Courtney covers anything financial, including insurance, banks, REITS, and fintechs. In his free time he enjoys golfing, working out, and reading. LendingClub's share price has gotten crushed its first few years on the market, but it has turned the corner over...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Toxic Stocks to Sell Right Now

Between the Evergrande Group crisis and unpredictable regulation, China is becoming a hard place to invest. AMC Entertainment is riding the meme bandwagon, but its fundamentals are still in shambles. Shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) are popular among retail investors, ranking among the top...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? This Unstoppable Growth Stock Could Make You Richer

Rapid growth is usually associated with booming software and internet companies. So you may be surprised to know that the stock I'm discussing today is Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU). The "athleisure" trailblazer has seen its market capitalization soar nearly seven-fold over the past five years with revenue and net income registering similar gains.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Top Healthcare Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

The cream is rising to the top of the crowded gene-editing field. Investing in a household name can pay off big-time, but sometimes it requires the patience to wait. Cancer testing is a huge global market driving future growth prospects. Signs that the stock market is expensive are all around...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: Time to Buy Snap Stock?

Snap is a great way for people to invest in the massive digital advertising opportunity. The company's social network is seeing rapid growth in daily active users. If Snap's business economics eventually morph into something that resembles Facebook's, its bottom line could be enormous. Many stocks have slipped in September....
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#At T#Warnermedia#Smg#Vlgea#Village Super Market
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

Intuitive Surgical could more than quadruple sales with its current robotic surgical systems technology. MercadoLibre has enormous growth prospects in the Latin American e-commerce market. Nvidia is poised to benefit from increased demand for its chips in artificial intelligence and gaming. There's one really easy way to improve your investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks for Retirees

Reliable revenue in any environment is a key component for stocks owned by retirees. Sustainable dividend growth is also critical. Not all "staples" have to be household consumables. Enterprises are repeat customers as well. Let's face it. The average 35-year-old's investment portfolio should look considerably different than the average 65-year-old's....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

2 Copper Stocks To Buy Right Now

Precious metal prices have been on the rise in 2020, and one analyst is bullish on two big-name copper producers. The Analyst: Bank of America analyst Lawson Winder reinstated coverage of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) with a Buy rating and $36 price target. He also reinstated coverage of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) with a Buy rating and $39 price target.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Leading Wednesday's Market Rebound

Markets regained some of their lost ground on Wednesday morning. Dollar Tree surged as it expects to carry items above the $1 price point. Shares of Boeing rose after getting favorable comments from stock analysts. After big sell-offs, it's typical for stocks to rebound. That's what we saw Wednesday morning...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy