CORRECTED-TREASURIES-Treasury yields edge higher, 20-year auction well received

By Herbert Lash
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

(Corrects headline to say yields moved higher) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Sept 21 - Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields edged higher on Tuesday after an auction of 20-year bonds was well received and investors waited for the end of this week's Federal Reserve meeting that may shed light on when its massive purchase of government debt will begin to ease. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 1.4 basis points to 1.323%, while yields on 20-year Treasuries narrowed, up 0.7 basis points. The sale of $24 billion in 20-year notes was "stellar," a characterization of several recent longer-dated auctions, said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed-income analysis at Action Economics LLC. Every metric of the auction was at or near record levels, with the exception of a disappointing bid cover, Rupert said. The bonds were sold at a high yield of 1.795% with a bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, of 2.36. Stocks on Wall Street rose as investors put aside concerns about a potential collapse of property developer China Evergrande Group and the impact its $305 billion in obligations could inflict on the Chinese economy and financial markets. Analysts played down the threat of Evergrande's troubles even as Beijing showed no signs of intervening to stem any domino effects. The start of the Fed's two-day policy-setting meeting was of greater concern as analysts await any signal regarding when the U.S. central bank will begin tapering its asset purchases. "The pace of reductions dictates to some degree the timing of the first Fed rate hike," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed-income strategist at Janney Capital Management. "Markets have essentially priced in a $10 billion-a-month pace of reduction." A $5 billion-a-month reduction in bond purchase would further delay expectations of the Fed's first rate hike, while a $15 billion-a-month reduction would pull forward expectations of a first rate hike, LeBas said. A steady reduction, spread out over several quarters, would likely minimize any disruption to the financial markets. The Fed is likely to indicate the initiation of tapering in November at a rate that will be firmly set so as to eliminate purchases by mid-2022, said John Vail, chief global strategist at Nikko Asset Management, in a note. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 110.5 basis points. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.216%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.467%. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.3%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.31% a year for the next decade. September 21 Tuesday 2:10PM New York / 1810 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.025 0.0253 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.045 0.0456 0.000 Two-year note 99-211/256 0.2159 0.000 Three-year note 99-196/256 0.4543 0.002 Five-year note 99-156/256 0.8309 0.010 Seven-year note 100-4/256 1.1226 0.012 10-year note 99-84/256 1.3226 0.014 20-year bond 99-48/256 1.7987 0.006 30-year bond 103-64/256 1.8578 0.011 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 11.25 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.25 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.25 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -24.75 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Stefano Rebaudo in London; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Barbara Lewis)

MarketWatch

What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

Sept. 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the U.S. likely will default on its debt.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC San Diego

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Slightly as Bond Sell-Off Eases

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell slightly in a volatile session on Wednesday as the recent selling pressure for bonds cooled. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down about 1 basis point to 1.527% in late afternoon trading after dipping below 1.5% on Wednesday morning and rising above 1.54% later in the day. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose less than 1 basis point to 2.075%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar at 2021 highs even as U.S. government shutdown looms

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The dollar was flying high on Wednesday and hit a 2021 peak against rival currencies even though arguing in Washington over the U.S. debt ceiling threatened to plunge the government into a shutdown. The greenback - the world’s reserve currency seen as a safe haven...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle at lowest price in almost 6 months

Gold futures fell on Wednesday to settle at their lowest level since the end of March, with dollar-denominated prices for the precious metal pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar. The ICE U.S. Dollar Index was up 0.6% at 94.367, trading at the highest since September of last year, FactSet data show. While gold metal is likely to weaken further amid a stronger dollar, its outlook may be influenced by the Federal Reserve's "preferred inflation gauge," the core personal consumption expenditures price index, due out Friday, said Lukman Otunuga, manager, market analysis at FXTM. December gold fell $14.60, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,722.90 an ounce, the lowest most-active contract finish since March 31, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
UPI News

U.S. stocks trade mixed as 10-year treasury yield fluctuates

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday as the 10-year treasury yield fluctuated, sending tech stocks lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90.73 points, or 0.26%, and the S&P 500 gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged behind, falling 0.24%. The Nasdaq opened up about...
WASHINGTON, DC
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street stumbles on rising Treasury yields, inflation worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday in a broad sell-off driven by rising U.S. Treasury yields, deepening concerns over persistent inflation, and contentious debt ceiling negotiations in Washington. All three major U.S. stock indexes slid nearly 2% or more, with interest rate sensitive tech...
STOCKS
