Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ Samples Group Right Said Fred and They Love It

By Autumn Hawkins
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight Said Fred, the duo behind the 1991’s hit “I’m Too Sexy” says they too are bumping Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” which samples their song. Right Said Fred is a London-based band formed by brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass and they are very aware of the Certified Lover Boy’s sample per TMZ. The brothers are credited as co-writers on the track along with Future and Young Thug who have verses on the track.

