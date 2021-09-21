Tyler Childers To Livestream Both Nights Of Upcoming Red Rocks Concerts

Come ON with it.

Tyler Childers will be returning to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado, next week for back to back shows on September 29th and 30th. Joined by special guests Margo Price, Ona, and John R. Miller, it’s guaranteed to be one of the best shows of the entire year.

However, if you’re anything like me, you won’t be able to make it out to Colorado to take in the glory of Tyler and company in person. I circled it on the calendar the second the announcement was made, but unfortunately, my 10-day old baby girl probably doesn’t belong at a Tyler Childers concert.

But, while it may pale in comparison to the real thing, Tyler will be livestreaming the concert for folks that can’t make it, or the folks that wanted to make it and couldn’t get tickets in time.

Running you just $19.00 per show, or the discounted price of $34.99 for both nights, you’ll be able to stream the show directly into your living room via Fans.live.

If you got nothing going on next Wednesday and Thursday (and let’s be honest, you don’t), this is the place to be.

And you don’t even have to leave your house…

Tyler performed a sold out show at Red Rocks back in 2019, and I think it’s safe to say that it’s still one of the most talked about concerts in the past few years.