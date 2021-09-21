City of Sparks to close river pathway at Cottonwood Park Wednesday through Friday

Sparks, NV – The City of Sparks will close the river pathway to pedestrian and bike traffic at Cottonwood Park off of Spice Island Drive this Wednesday through Friday (September 22-24, 2021). Contractor West Coast Paving will remove and replace the existing deteriorating asphalt along the pathway for the safety of users. Path users will be detoured around the construction area.

The project is part of an overall pathway rehabilitation program where sections of deteriorating pathway along the river are chosen to be replaced yearly.