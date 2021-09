A public hearing is set Monday to get input on Chambersburg’s plans to use almost $8 million in 2021 American Rescue Plan Act funding. Chambersburg has developed a list of eight projects proposed for its share of the ARPA funding. Those range from reimbursing local businesses for licenses to providing low income residents with extra heating assistance to sewer and water improvements. The most costly item on the list is the purchase of a shopping mall.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO