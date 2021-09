Relumine is the visually beautiful, 3D spatial puzzle game from developer Ammil, where you take on the role of Relu, an adventurous little girl who is searching for her lost father. Assisted by a glowing spirit guide, Relu discovers the power of rotation from a magic crystal, helping her solve the puzzles she comes up against whilst navigating her way through the abandoned mines of an ancient lost society. If the premise of the game has already hooked you with its charming narrative, then you’ll want to read on to find out exactly why you should give this spectacular puzzler a try.

