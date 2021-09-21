COVID-19 update: More than 4,900 new positive cases statewide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,223 new coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths over the past three days.
This brings the statewide total to 1,415,049 cases and 29,151 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.
There are 2,691 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 660 in ICUs.
The state says 12,706,667 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,195,256 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
