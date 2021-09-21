CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 update: More than 4,900 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health reports 68 new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

Beaver County Times

Beaver County's COVID new cases flat; Pennsylvania cases fall 3.4%

Pennsylvania reported 31,753 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.4% from the previous week. Then, 32,859 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 were reported. Pennsylvania ranked 30th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 436 New Cases, 16 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 436 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 220 are confirmed and 216 are probable cases. All 16 deaths happened this month. Three were in the 25-49 age group and 13 were 65 or older. There have been 8,120 total hospitalizations and 120,154 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,148. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KATU.com

Oregon reports more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases, 30 new COVID-19 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – Health officials reported more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases in Oregon on Tuesday, as well as 30 new COVID-19 related deaths. The latest identified cases of the virus bring Oregon’s total to 314,841 confirmed and presumptive cases since the pandemic began. The state’s COVID-19 death toll sits...
OREGON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 3-Day Total Of 12,223 Cases, 87 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 12,223 new coronavirus cases and 87 additional deaths over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,415,049 cases and 29,151 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,691 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 660 in ICUs. The state says 12,706,667 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,195,256 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

COVID-19 live updates: More than 10,000 new deaths reported in US in one week

NEW YORK — The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads. More than 670,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

More Than 1,200 Mass. Kids Test Positive For COVID-19 This Week

BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – In its weekly report of COVID-19 data, Massachusetts’ Department of Elementary and Secondary Education revealed that 1,230 Massachusetts kids had tested positive for COVID-19 in just three days’ time, from September 13 through September 15. That represents only about 0.13 percent of the student population, most of which isn’t eligible to be vaccinated yet. “I think this really needs to be a warning to many that we’re not back to business as usual,” Dr. Mark Siedner, epidemiologist at Mass General told WBZ. “I think this really does reinforce that mask mandates in school are going to be necessary until...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
indianapublicmedia.org

Fifty New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed In Monroe County

Monroe County confirmed 50 new cases Thursday and no new deaths. The county moved to the orange. advisory on the state map last week, indicating higher levels of spread than its previous yellow ranking – where it had been since July. It was the last county in the state in yellow south of I-70.
INDIANA STATE
Newswatch 16

Geisinger COVID-19 update: Boosters, cases, and testing

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — Doctors at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville are once again asking the public to get vaccinated. They have more than 160 people hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the medical system. Most of which are people who are unvaccinated. "As of midnight last night, we had 164 cases...
DANVILLE, PA
littlevillagemag.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new high for the year, as more than 12,000 new cases and 81 deaths reported

Iowa set a record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 2021, as the rate of new cases continued to surge this month. In its weekly update on Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 82 deaths from the virus and 12,163 newly confirmed cases during its seven-day reporting period. That’s an increase of 440 cases since its previous weekly update. Wednesday’s total also represented a 71 percent rise in cases from IDPH’s report four weeks ago.
PUBLIC HEALTH
UPI News

U.S. hospitals struggle under weight of COVID-19 cases

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia saw record COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday a cases as the virus continued to disrupt life across the United States. WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., reported the state had 955 hospitalizations, an increase of 33 patients from Friday. The number of patients in intensive care rose to 292, an increase of 15 from Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
