The University of Vermont Medical Center’s proposal to build a new outpatient surgery facility is facing opposition from an unlikely source: its own employees. The Vermont Federation of Nurses & Health Professionals — which represents 2,400 nurses, technicians and technologists at the UVM Medical Center — wrote to state regulators on Monday questioning the wisdom of expanding the hospital’s surgical capacity at a time when its leaders are “unable and unwilling” to safely staff existing operations.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 11 DAYS AGO